Register
23:22 GMT22 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    United Airlines flight UA328, carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, U.S. February 20, 2021.

    Preliminary NTSB Investigation Into United Flight 328 Reveals Fan Blade Damage

    © REUTERS / HAYDEN SMITH/@speedbird5280
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082147017_0:243:3073:1971_1200x675_80_0_0_2c8e02acd1048f01086e3fb404559fcc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202102221082155481-preliminary-ntsb-investigation-into-united-flight-328-reveals-fan-blade-damage/

    On February 20, 2021, United Airlines Flight 328 took off from Denver International Airport. The Boeing 777-200 operated was scheduled to land at Honolulu International Airport. Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft experienced a right engine failure. The plane landed safely at Denver International Airport, with no injuries or loss of life.

    The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Monday provided an update on its investigation into United Airlines flight 328, revealing that the inlet and cowling separated from the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 turbofan aircraft engine, and that two of the engine’s fan blades were fractured. 

    In addition, the remaining fan blades “exhibited damage to the tips and leading edges,” Aviation Week reported. The inlet refers to a duct that is required for smooth airflow into an aircraft engine, while the cowling refers to the removable covering of an airplane’s engine.

    The current probe is being carried out by the NTSB along with the Federal Aviation Administration, United Airlines, Boeing, Pratt & Whitney, the Air Line Pilots Association and the Independent Brotherhood of Teamsters.

    On Sunday, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson revealed that the agency will order “immediate or stepped-up” inspections of the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 fan blades.

    "After consulting with my team of aviation safety experts about yesterday's engine failure aboard a Boeing 777 airplane in Denver, I have directed them to issue an Emergency Airworthiness Directive that would require immediate or stepped-up inspections of Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines," Dickson said in a statement.

    ​After Dickson’s announcement, United Airlines said it would be immediately removing 24 Boeing 777 airplanes from its fleet that use the Pratt & Whitney PW4000.

    ​On Sunday, Boeing also issued a statement addressing the incident.

    “Boeing is actively monitoring recent events related to United Airlines Flight 328. While the NTSB investigation is ongoing, we recommended suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines until the FAA identifies the appropriate inspection protocol,” the statement read. 

    Also on Monday, Egyptair announced that it would be grounding four of its Boeing 777s in response to Boeing’s investigation.

    The latest incident comes after Boeing has struggled to repair its reputation after the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in March 2019 was grounded worldwide after 346 people died in two crashes: Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. 

    The aircraft’s new flight control system, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), was found to be the cause behind both deadly accidents. The MCAS, designed to be a safety feature, is supposed to evaluate sensor data and push the plane’s nose down to keep it from stalling in the event that the nose of the plane is too high.

    Related:

    Egyptair Grounds Four Boeing 777s After United Airlines Plane Undergoes Engine Failure
    Watch United Airlines Engine Catch Fire During Flight, Leaving Behind Debris
    United Airlines Grounds Boeing 777s as FAA Plans Thorough Inspections After Colorado Incident
    Mexican Criminal Ran Sex Trafficking Network in the United States For Decades, Report Says
    German Special Forces Reportedly Mistaken for Terrorists During Exercises in the United States
    Tags:
    FAA, investigation, United Airlines, Boeing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse