Register
04:51 GMT22 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.

    Facebook Reportedly Bans Ads Raising Vaccine Awareness for Being 'Political Messages'

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082147457_0:124:2992:1807_1200x675_80_0_0_64fad3f6e07bcb5e55a10b9a6fb3fb91.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202102221082147199-facebooks-political-ad-policy-reportedly-bans-ads-raising-vaccine-awareness-/

    As part of what it calls its fight against disinformation and encouraging accountability, Facebook placed limits on political advertisements during last year's election. Since ads from elected officials are outright prohibited, it reportedly blocks routine notices from the authorities about the availability and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

    Facebook's ad policy has restricted posts from cities, health care authorities and pro-vaccine activists that promote mass vaccination in the US, Politico reported Sunday.

    The article, analyzing banned advertising from last September, reveals that "paid for" messages from at least 110 organizations aimed at increasing awareness about vaccines or where to get inoculated have been flagged and submitted to Facebook's political message registry.

    According to the report, advertising sponsors have the option of appealing, but the procedure can be too time-consuming when dealing with the lack of delivery of vaccinations and responding to new, more infectious strains of the virus.

    In light of that, public health experts have expressed doubt as to whether Facebook can be a viable information source during the pandemic while being pressured by anti-vaccination forces that appear to be prevalent on the platform.

    "[The restrictions] made it very difficult for the township in our efforts to inform our residents about important information regarding Covid-19 registration and updates,"  the executive administrator of Orland Township, Illinois, Mary Hastings, said. “This is very unfair.”

    California Medical Association spokesman Anthony York stated that an ad from the organization promoting this month's event including White House vaccination coordinator Bechara Choucair also faced a ban by Facebook's ad filters. 

    “It’s hard to know what will go through,” York is quoted in the report as saying. He added that the group figures the public official's name could have been the cause of the ban.

    Facebook also mislabels messages posted by EU institutions and governments as political ones, although a lot of them are related to the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit.

    Earlier, Facebook admitted that some advertisements were misidentified and said that two ads were restored to the rotation, from the Centers for Disease Control and the Forsyth County, NC, Public Health Department.

    “While we have temporarily paused ads about social issues, elections or politics, we continue to allow ads about COVID-19 that promote vaccine efficacy, and have made our guidance to advertisers on how to run them publicly available,” the company said in a statement.

    Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Facebook Deletes Myanmar Military's Page Over 'Incitement of Violence' as Anti-Coup Protests Rage On
    Amid mass vaccination efforts, the public pressure on Facebook and other social networking platforms to curb misinformation has increased. In its turn, Facebook claims it is taking steps to encourage authoritative information on vaccines, such as by offering free advertising credits to certain public health organizations.

    RonNell Andersen Jones, a law professor at the University of Utah, believes that the constantly emerging claims about the transparency of the algorithms of the world's largest social network, given the regular statements by its top officials about their commitment to the principles of information accuracy and freedom of speech, may raise concerns about their implementation.

    Related:

    Facebook to Reduce Political Content in Some Feeds in Coming Weeks
    Facebook Limits Distribution of Myanmar Military Content Following Coup
    Ooh La La! Board Rules Facebook Should Keep Post That Called French President Macron 'Devil'
    India's Top Court Issues Notice to Facebook, WhatsApp Over New Privacy Policy
    Who's Next? Canada Joins Australia's Anti-Facebook Crusade, Vows to Make Social Media Pay For News
    Friends Again? Australian PM Praises Facebook Executive's Apology After Aussie News Outlet Ban
    Tags:
    adverts, advertising, Vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19, Facebook post, Facebook, Facebook, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse