NASA Launches Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft to ISS

Watch a live broadcast from Virginia in the US, where the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Northrop Grumman aerospace company are launching the Cygnus cargo spacecraft, which is scheduled to take off at around 5:40pm GMT.
The spacecraft is expected to deliver hardware, crew supplies, and roughly 8,000 pounds of research materials on 22 February.
Northrop Grumman is one of NASA’s two commercial cargo providers. Along with SpaceX, it delivers cargo to the International Space Station. The launch will be the 15th resupply mission to the International Space Station conducted by NASA.
