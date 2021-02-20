Register
11:36 GMT20 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Saint-Mark's Coptic Cathedral in Cairo

    Ancient Egypt Was at Centre of Stunning Discovery of Christian 'Treasure Trove', Archaeologist Says

    © Sputnik
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104842/42/1048424226_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_f7aa9d57e551a067087cb8ce5be0bd8a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202102201082136582-ancient-egypt-was-at-centre-of-stunning-discovery-of-christian-treasure-trove-archaeologist-says/

    Quite a few important finds were made during traveller Robert Curzon's journey to Alexandria and Cairo, and more specifically, the Coptic monasteries found in the desert area, which are believed to have been set up by Christian ascetics arriving there to live in reclusion.

    One of the most impressive treasures dating back to Ancient Egypt - a trove of unique Christian manuscripts, including one that was remarkably "never included in the Bible" – was discovered thanks to the efforts of traveller and diplomat Robert Curzon, as was recently revealed by archaeologist Dr Jeff Rose during the Smithsonian Channel's "Bible Hunters: In Search for Truth".

    He recounted, as cited by the Express, how Curzon's 1833 journey led him to Egypt and "the majestic pyramids" – "the giant stone monsters" were not the only thing to pique the traveller's curiosity.

    A Chinese train driver takes the new bullet train on a test run on the new high-speed Beijing-Tianjin express railway in Beijing on June 26, 2008
    © AFP 2021 / STR
    Red Sea to the Mediterranean in 2 Hours? Egypt Plans to Build Its First High-Speed Rail Line

    "A book collector with a passion for handwritten manuscripts, he wanted to find ancient biblical texts and bring them back to England for preservation", Rose went on, adding that Egypt's early Christian sanctuaries were certainly his targets as it is around Alexandria and beyond where "the monastic movement in the area began".

    Rose went on to recount how monks who had left for the desert to live in solitude tended to band together in small but self-sufficient communities, which gave rise to the first monasteries.

    "One of the oldest monasteries in Egypt, and the world, is the Syrian monastery 90 miles west of Cairo", the researchers explained, adding that back in 1834, it took Curzon almost two days to reach it by boat and camel, whereas today, it's within a two-hour bike ride.

    Founded in the 6th century AD, the monastery was known for the wall paintings in its library of precious manuscripts, which were "littering the floor", lying "in complete disarray" all over.

    "He saw himself as there to save the text from the thraldom of ignorant monks kept in their dark monastic dungeons", Rose went on, citing Curzon's experiences recorded in his "Visit to the Monasteries in the Levant" publication, which enjoyed as many as six editions by the year 1881.

    "Fully bound Christian manuscripts, as well as several gospel fragments, are written in ancient Syriac, a language related to what Jesus spoke – they dated back to the fourth century AD", he explained.

    One of the most precious finds, he said, was a biblical text – the acts of Peter and Paul that was never included in the Bible. The latter further raised questions at the time about the accuracy of the Bible as a whole, spawning speculation about if there were more texts omitted from the Book of Books.

    In a bid to find more such manuscripts, Curzon set out on a second trip in 1838, visiting Mount Athos in northeastern Greece and buying five manuscripts from several monasteries in its vicinity, before returning to Egypt to make further purchases.

    His discoveries subsequently led the British Museum to acquire the outstanding collection of Nitrian manuscripts, or Codex Nitriensis, a 6th-century Greek New Testament codex containing fragments of the Gospel of Luke.

    Related:

    Two Asteroids the Size of Ancient Egypt’s Great Pyramid to Whiz Past Earth
    Egypt Announces Discovery of 59 Ancient Sarcophagi Preserved in Good Condition
    At Least 35 Coptic Christians, Including Children, Dead After Attack on Bus
    Dozens Killed, Injured in Gun Attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt
    Egypt's Authorities Apprehend Suspects in Probe Into Attack on Coptic Christians
    Tags:
    research, archaeology, ancient Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse