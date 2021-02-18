Register
07:29 GMT18 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Smartphone

    Japanese Scientists Say Use of Anti-Aging Drug May Begin in 5-10 Years

    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107633/08/1076330815_232:0:1688:819_1200x675_80_0_0_5f327dd459b332c54f90ad7d674cf608.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202102181082113342-japanese-scientists-say-use-of-anti-aging-drug-may-begin-in-5-10-years/

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese scientists have discovered a mechanism that allows people to get rid of the so-called senescent cells and thus halts the aging process, with the possibility of administering a drug that can trigger this mechanism in 5-10 years, professor Makoto Nakanishi of the Institute of Medical Science, the University of Tokyo, said.

    The age-related weakening of the body's functions is directly related to the fact that human organs accumulate cells triggering systemic inflammatory processes. One of the types of cells that provoke inflammation are the so-called senescent cells. US scientist Leonard Hayflick discovered senescent cells, or the aging process of cells, 60 years ago. He found out that cells can only divide a certain number of times, after which this process stops. Senescent cells lose their ability to divide, accumulate in the body and cause inflammation and aging.

    "If you remove these cells, it will be possible to stop the inflammatory processes provoked by them, and, therefore, to achieve a significant improvement in the symptoms of aging. In 2014, we began to study how these cells lose the ability to divide and become senescent cells, and we found a molecular mechanism. We 'aged' a cell. It means that we created a cell with properties common to all aging cells and started to look for something that would kill only these cells." Nakanishi, who heads a collaborative research group, said.

    The scientists found out that metabolic enzyme GLS1 is vital for a senescent cell. GLS1 enzyme allows to remove an acidic environment that accumulates in senescent cells and disrupt their main functions.

    "Not only senescent cells, but any other cells in which the protein cannot be destroyed and eliminated, become cells that provoke inflammation. Survival of all these cells depends on GLS1, an enzyme that converts glutamine to glutamic acid. Therefore, if we use its inhibitor (inhibitory substance), then we can destroy all cells that provoke inflammation, including senescent cells," the scientist said.

    As such an inhibitor, the scientists decided to use a drug that already exists and is undergoing clinical trials as a drug for certain types of cancer, whose cell growth also depends on GLS1.

    A team of researchers working with Nakanishi gave the GLS1 inhibitor to aging mice and managed to remove cells responsible for aging-related diseases. Improvements were seen in various organs of the mice.

    "Most importantly, this drug already exists and is in the first phase of clinical trials. If it does not cause side effects, then it can probably be used against age-related changes. It is quite possible that its widespread use is actually very close. This is very hopeful. I would like it to be applicable for ordinary elderly people in 5-10 years," Nakanishi said.

    Nakanishi believes that if the drug is proven to be safe and effective in removing senescent cells in humans, it will be possible to achieve an increase in life expectancy and a reduction in the gap between overall life expectancy and a healthy state of a person. Now this gap is about 10 years on average.

    Tags:
    aging, drug, scientists, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Dynamite Endings
    Dynamite Ending
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse