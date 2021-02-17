NASA Hosts Virtual Press Conference on Perseverance Mars Rover Mission

Watch a live broadcast from Pasadena, California where the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is briefing the media on the mission of the Mars Perseverance Rover, which is expected to land on the Red planet on Thursday.
According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the rover will be travelling at around 12,100 mph when it enters the Martian atmosphere and will drop down to about 1.7 mph as it roams the surface.
Scientists will spend the next three months getting Perseverance ready for the mission.
