UAE Shares 1st-Ever Image of Mars Captured by Hope Space Probe

"The first picture of Mars captured by the first-ever Arab probe in history, 25,000 km above the Red Planet's surface", the ruler wrote on Twitter.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also turned to the social network, calling the image's transmission by the probe "a defining moment" in the country's history, which marks the UAE joining advanced nations involved in space exploration.
Earlier this week, the UAE Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) — the first interplanetary mission undertaken by an Arab nation — made a significant breakthrough as the Hope Probe reached its orbit around the Red Planet, making the UAE the fifth state globally to reach the planet. The mission's main goal is to study the atmosphere and climate of Mars by collecting data for two years, with a possible extension of the mission until 2025.
