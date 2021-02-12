Register
23:13 GMT12 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Black hole

    Hubble Telescope Helps Unearth Bevy of Small Black Holes Inside Globular Cluster

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202102121082059050-hubble-telescope-helps-unearth-bevy-of-small-black-holes-inside-globular-cluster/

    Located some 7,800 light-years away in the Ara constellation, NGC 6397 is considered one of the two globular clusters closest to Earth. As a result of its dense nucleus, it is also known as a core-collapsed cluster.

    New findings by a pair of researchers with France’s Paris Institute of Astrophysics have determined that a concentration of stellar-mass black holes is situated inside of globular cluster NGC 6397.

    A globular cluster is defined as an overly dense stellar system that has host stars packed extremely close to one another, and more often than not, they are very old systems. In regards to NGC 6397, it’s believed some 400,000 stars make up the system which officials estimate is as old as the universe.

    Researchers Eduardo Vitral and Gary Mamon initially focused their attention on NGC 6397 with the intention of investigating whether the cluster hosted an intermediate-mass black hole (IMBH) - a highly-debated matter among astronomers eager to find a link between supermassive black holes and stellar-mass black holes.

    However, upon further investigation, they instead discovered that the cluster was actually filled with many small black holes. Vitral and Mamon were able to make the discovery by tapping on observations made by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and measurements provided by the European Space Agency’s Gaia space observatory. 

    In their search for intermediate-mass black holes, both researchers analyzed the positions and velocities of the cluster’s stars, but soon uncovered an invisible component that prompted researchers to conclude that NGC 6397 was riddled with small black holes - not the IMBH they had hoped to find. 
    Image provided by the US' National Aeronautics and Space Administration offers a look at NGC 6397, a globular cluster that is roughly 7,800 light-years from Earth and sits in the Ara constellation.
    NASA, ESA, T. Brown, S. Casertano, and J. Anderson (STScI)
    Image provided by the US' National Aeronautics and Space Administration offers a look at NGC 6397, a globular cluster that is roughly 7,800 light-years from Earth and sits in the Ara constellation.

    Officials argued in their findings that the mystery component they came upon could only be the remnants of massive stars such as white dwarfs or neutron stars based on their mass, extent and location. They further noted that the majority of the black holes were located within the center of the NGC 6397 as a result of gravitational drag, which prompts dead stars to sink toward the galactic center, as lower-mass stars migrate outward.

    "Our analysis indicated that the orbits of the stars are close to random throughout the globular cluster, rather than systematically circular or very elongated," Mamon explained in a NASA statement. “We used the theory of stellar evolution to conclude that most of the extra mass we found was in the form of black holes.” 

    Vitral and Mamon’s findings come as two recent studies have proposed that stellar-mass black holes could populate the core of globular clusters. The pair have postulated that their findings could support the argument that black holes within globular clusters are a source of gravitational waves.

    Related:

    Where Laws of Physics Get Obliterated: Strange Aspects of Black Holes' Nature Explained by Scientist
    Scientists Assume There’s Monstrous Black Hole Lurking Deep in Space, But Evades Telescopes
    Huge 'Primordial' Black Holes – Bigger Than Supermassive Black Holes – May Exist, Study Says
    New Study Claims Black Holes Have 'Hair', Crushing a Half-Century Theorem Stating They Do Not
    Safe Journey: Physicists Ponder How Humans Could Survive Entering Black Hole
    Tags:
    Gaia telescope, France, research, Hubble Telescope, black holes, globular cluster
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse