Progress MS-15 Cargo Spacecraft Departs From ISS

Follow our live feed as the Progress MS-15 cargo spacecraft undocks from the International Space Station loaded with garbage to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere for destruction over the Pacific Ocean.
To replace the spaceship on 15 February, the Progress MS-16 is planned to be launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome with a Soyuz-2.1a rocket. The launch was postponed from 11 December due to the need for additional checks.
Russian cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, American astronauts Kathleen Rubins, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, as well as Japanese Soichi Noguchi are currently working on the ISS.
