Register
19:44 GMT06 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Asteroid

    Amateur Astronomers Believe They’ve Spotted Earth's Second Trojan Asteroid

    © CC0 / UKT2 / 10 images
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107937/47/1079374797_0:0:1281:720_1200x675_80_0_0_d754b93e55f93cfcb5d262430177d700.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202102061082001076-amateur-astronomers-believe-theyve-spotted-earths-second-trojan-asteroid/

    The first Earth trojan ever discovered was a sub-kilometer near-planet asteroid codenamed 2010 TK7, which precedes Earth in its orbit around the sun, oscillating at a dynamically stable location called a Lagrangian point.

    A recently discovered object that orbits around the Sun the same way Earth does may prove to be a Trojan asteroid, astronomers believe, as reported by Science Alert.

    Trojan asteroids are chunks of rocky minerals that while sharing the orbital path of larger bodies linger in gravitationally calm regions commonly referred to as Lagrangian points: there are all in all five between the Earth and the Moon, as well as another five between our planet and the Sun. The bodies are potentially promising destinations for space travel, as they are believed to be loaded with elements rare on Earth's surface, researchers say, as cited by Space.com.

    Lagrangians can also capture space rocks, and the phenomenon is well-known in the Solar System, with Jupiter believed to have the most trojans.

    SpaceX Crew Dragon
    © CC0
    SpaceX Crew Dragon Team to Break US Record for Most Days in Space on Sunday

    Earth's confirmed trojan, named 2010 TK7, is nearly 1,000 feet (300 meters) across and is the first in its category. 

    The new object, which bears the name 2020 XL5 and was first observed in November and December of 2020, seems to be similar.

    According to budding astronomer Tony Dunn, who estimated the object's trajectory using NASA's JPL-Horizons software, the rock, too, librates around the Earth-Sun L4 Lagrangian, forming a loop close to Mars’s orbit, as well as intersecting the orbit of Venus.

    According to Dunn’s simulations, over a few thousand years, the asteroid will pass above and below the orbital area of Venus when it intersects, thereby preventing the planet from disrupting its orbit.

    Eventually, however, gravitational interactions are reportedly supposed to move it away from the L4 point. The theory is underpinned by simulations run by another amateur astronomer, Aldo Vitagliano, who created the Solex and Exorb orbital determination technique.

    "I can confirm that 2020 XL5 is presently a moderately stable Earth Trojan (I mean stable on a time scale of 2-4 millennia)," he posted on the Minor Planets Mailing List.

    "I have downloaded the nominal elements and their covariance matrix from the Neodys site, thereby generating 200 clones of the body. All the 200 clones, integrated up to AD 4500, although becoming spread over an orbital arc of more than 120 degrees, keep librating around the L4 point.

    The first clone jumps over the L3 point around year 4500, and by year 6000 many of them have done the jump and a few of them are librating around the L5 point", he explained.

    Related:

    Soil, Gas Dating to Dawn of Solar System Scooped Up By Japan's Breakthrough Asteroid Sample Mission
    Space Present? Asteroid Bigger Than Statue of Liberty to Fly Past Earth at Christmas, NASA Says
    NASA Warns of Asteroid Almost as Big as Eiffel Tower Heading Toward Earth
    Tags:
    Earth, trojan, Venus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the Submergents group comes out of 37.4°F (3°C) water after taking the plunge in a pool carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. The submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    Tempered by the Cold: Meet Intrepid 'Submergents' from Minnesota Unafraid to Plunge Into Icy Waters
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse