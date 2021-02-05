Register
14:50 GMT05 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Google Neon

    Google Starts Platform for Content Bought From Australian Media in Response to New Bill

    © CC BY 2.0 / mjmonty / Google Neon
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079888141_0:0:2049:1153_1200x675_80_0_0_7d4bb426f99a71f0e41247cdb88d0a8a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202102051081989682-google-starts-platform-for-content-bought-from-australian-media-in-response-to-new-bill/

    The new platform is now set to see at least seven domestic outlets be paid by Google for news content, with the move deemed as the tech giant's response to the sort-of individual paywall expected to be soon set up by Australian broadcasters.

    Google has launched a platform in Australia for paid content, thereby paving the way for its own individual copyright deals with media outlets, in a bid to show Canberra-proposed laws to enforce payments for content are irrelevant and "unworkable", as it had previously asserted.

    Canberra had earlier moved to legally bind Google and Facebook to pay Australian media enterprises for content, both for search results or news feeds, in a motion that hit the headlines as being totally unprecedented. The legislation is now up for parliamentary debate.

    In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, the logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris. The Trump administration's legal assault on Google actually feels like a blast from the past. The U.S. Justice Department filed an equally high-profile case against a technology giant in 1998.
    © AP Photo / Michel Euler
    Google Removes 100,000 Bad Ratings for Robinhood Trading App After GameStop Stocks Scandal

    Friday's launch of the News Showcase in Australia will see it pay as many as seven domestic outlets, including The Canberra Times, for the right to use their materials – something Google deems as being caused by Australia's crackdown on tech giants. Google said it would eagerly ink agreements with a greater number of outlets in the months to come.

    "This provides an alternative to the model put forward by the Australian government", said Derek Wilding, a professor at the University of Technology Sydney's Centre for Media Transition.

    "What remains to be seen is if larger publishers sign on to the product", Wilding added dwelling on the new platform venture.

    Last month, Reuters, which is under the umbrella company of Thomson Reuters Corp, said it had reached a deal with Google to be the key news provider for the tech titan and its News Showcase.

    YouTube logo
    © CC0
    Russian Media Watchdog Asks Google to Lift Restrictions on YouTube Use of National Anthem

    That same month, Google also entered a deal with French publishers' lobby for a copyright framework, so that the tech firm would pay news publishers for online content in a unique move for Europe.

    As the initiative from Australia's government started to loom large, Google supposedly weighed leaving the country altogether.

    However, Australia's Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Google's take had been "constructive" in recent days, although the firm didn't specifically comment on its contacts with the Australian authorities.

    "The prime minister (Scott Morrison) and myself and (Communications Minister) Paul Fletcher had a very constructive discussion with the head of Google just yesterday", Frydenberg told reporters in Melbourne on Friday.

    "In that discussion ... they re-committed to Australia, we re-committed [to the legislation]".

    Related:

    Huawei: Australia Will Reportedly Lose $100m, 1,000 Jobs Amid Canberra's 5G Ban, US-China Trade War
    Australian Warships Join US-Led Pacific Naval Drills After Canberra Warns of China’s Regional Clout
    Huawei's Australia Chief Calls on Canberra to Join Research on Building 6G Despite 5G Ban, Trade War
    Tags:
    Canberra, Australia, broadcaster, platform, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young man walks in an empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing for Carnival's popular boat parade in the lagoon. Alleys are eerily empty. Venetians and the city's few visitors stroll must be masked in public places, indoors and out, under a nationwide mandate.
    Empty Spaces and Abandoned Places: Venice Deserted as Traditional Carnival Held Without Tourists
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse