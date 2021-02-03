Register
11:20 GMT03 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Holy Bible

    Worshipped Remains of Early Christian in Rome Don't Belong to Jesus's Apostle James, Researchers Say

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105365/22/1053652264_37:0:1883:1038_1200x675_80_0_0_a8f6b90d7e610f15312b2bd6c46394b9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202102031081967872-worshipped-remains-of-early-christian-in-rome-dont-belong-to-jesuss-apostle-james-researchers-say/

    The remains of at least two of the 12 apostles, St. James and St. Philip, are believed to have been relocated for worship to Rome at the time Christianity took hold across the Roman Empire around the 6th century AD.

    Archaeologists have come to believe the remains that have for centuries been attributed to two of the earliest Christians and Jesus's apostles, St. Philip and St. James, are not really theirs. Their findings have been published in the journal Heritage Science.

    As Christianity became the dominant religion by the sixth century, when Roman Emperor Constantine declared it the state religion while on his deathbed, churches were increasingly built all over the Roman Empire, with the remains of early Christian martyrs moved from their graves to designated places of worship in a process called "translations".

    © RIA Novosti . Vladimir Vdovin
    Deadly Dance Floor Where John the Baptist Was Sentenced to Death Identified, Archaeologist Says

    The remains of the two apostles in question, St. Philip and St. James were no exception, as they were thought to have been moved to Rome around the same time to glorify its landmark church Santi Apostoli.

    St. James the Younger, in particular, was one of the 12 apostles who followed Jesus Christ, according to the Bible.

    Also known as St. James the Minor, he has been deemed by some bibliologists as Jesus's stepbrother, from Joseph's previous marriage, or cousin.

    The researched skeletons are incomplete, the scientists pointed out, saying the only fragments remaining are those of a tibia, a femur, and a mummified foot. The tibia and foot have hitherto been attributed to St. Philip, while the femur – to St. James.

    In this 7 January 1998 file photo, the shadow of Mount Sinai stretches across the valley at the foot of the Greek Orthodox Monastery of St. Catherine in the Sinai peninsula some 240 miles southeast of Cairo, Egypt
    © AP Photo / Enric Marti
    'Like Pieces of a Jigsaw Puzzle': Bible Offers Clues to Where 'God of Israel' Tabernacle Was Located

    The researchers, led by professor of chemistry and archaeometry, Kaare Lund Rasmussen from the University of Southern Denmark, viewed the remains of St. Philip as too challenging to de-contaminate and radiocarbon date, and their age thus remains unkown.

    But the femur, believed to belong to St. James, underwent an array of different analyses and testing. The most important of them being the radiocarbon method, which determines an object's age by studying the decay of radioactive carbon-14 in it, and found the relic dated to 214-340 AD.

    "Thus, the preserved relic, the femur, is not that of St. James. It originates from an individual some 160-240 years younger than St. James", explained Rasmussen, adding:

    "Though the relic is not that of St. James, it casts a rare flicker of light on a very early and largely unaccounted for time in the history of early Christianity. Who that person was, is of course impossible to say".

    He went on to state that the same is likely true about the purported remains of St. Philip, with the researcher noting that whatever the assumption, the remains certainly belong to an early Christian, "apostle or not".

    "One can imagine that when the early church authorities were searching for the corpse of the apostle, who had lived hundreds of years earlier, they would look in ancient Christian burial grounds where bodies of holy men might have been put to rest at some earlier time", the researchers write in Heritage Science.

    Related:

    Sour Grapes: Pompeo Posts Photo of Bible and Australian Wine in Anti-Beijing Jab
    Commissioner Reveals Bible Found Among Alleged Possessions of NY Cathedral Shooter
    Cloth Dyed in Bible's Royal Purple and Dated to King Solomon's Time Undug in Israel, Scientists Say
    Tags:
    Roman Empire, Bible, Christianity
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse