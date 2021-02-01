Register
14:18 GMT01 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Anyone for ‘Mind-Pong’? Tech Guru Elon Musk Says He Wired Up Monkey’s Brain to Play Video Games

    Sputnik Screenshot
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080309417_0:0:1241:698_1200x675_80_0_0_b8ddace9339088cb5c2d92182c4b3e5f.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202102011081946987-anyone-for-mind-pong-tech-guru-elon-musk-says-he-wired-up-monkeys-brain-to-play-video-games/

    The industrial designer, engineer and SpaceX CEO last summer elaborated on his brain-computer chip startup Neuralink, claiming the brain implant it has been working on could solve a variety of brain disorders, neurological problems and spinal injuries, ranging from memory loss to depression and blindness

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk has revealed that one of his startups has enabled a ‘happy monkey’ to play video games.

    "We have a monkey with a wireless implant in their skull with tiny wires who can play video games with his mind. You can't see where the implant is and he's a happy monkey. We have the nicest monkey facilities in the world. We want them to play mind-Pong with each other," said the chief executive officer of electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. on Clubhouse, a private social app.

    ​The industrial designer, founder and CEO of SpaceX has claimed employees of one of his startups, Neuralink Corp., have succeeded in getting wires going into the brain of a monkey.

    The topic came up as Musk spoke on the platform to try to urge engineers to seek employment at Neuralink.

    ​He was questioned about the developments at the San Francisco-based startup, launched in 2017, whose team of around 100 people is working on developing an implementable computer-brain interface.

    Musk elaborated that the basic "idea with neural link is addressing brain and spinal injuries".

    “There are primitive versions of this device with wires sticking out of your head, but it’s like a Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires that go into your brain,” he said.

    Elon Musk, known for avidly backing numerous other futuristic projects, from artificial intelligence to underground highways, insisted that AI is only going to get ‘smarter’.

    As he revealed plans to insert Neuralink chips into quadriplegics who have brain or spinal injuries, to enable them to “control a computer mouse, or their phone, or really any device just by thinking,” Musk added that the startup will “probably” be releasing some videos soon to demonstrate its achievements so far.

    ​Musk unveiled the brain implant his company Neuralink had been working on for years last summer, demonstrating the devise that was roughly the size of a coin and requires a small bit of skull to be removed, as electrodes are extended down into the brain.

    In August 2020 Neuralink conducted a live demo of its technology on three pigs.

    ​In the near term, Musk wants to implant Neuralink chips into quadriplegics who have brain or spinal injuries so that they can “control a computer mouse, or their phone, or really any device just by thinking.”

    The passionate innovator also hailed breakthroughs made at research labs such as OpenAI, which he co-founded, and London-based DeepMind, acquired by Google in 2014.

    Wading into sci-fi territory, Elon Musk suggested that Neuralink could potentially enable cyborg-like humans to send concepts to one another using telepathy.

    Related:

    You Owe Me a Couple Cats: Britney Spears' Sister Calls Elon Musk's Tesla 'Serial' Pet Killer
    Total Recall: Elon Musk's Neuralink Startup Livestreams Major Progress on Brain-Computer Interfaces
    Elon Musk Says His Brain-Computer Chip Neuralink Will Be Able to Cure Addiction, Depression
    'A Fitbit in Your Skull': Elon Musk Unveils Neuralink Device That Connects Brain to Computer
    Tags:
    Neuralink, Elon Musk, Elon Musk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar 1 February 2021.
    State of Emergency Declared in Myanmar
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse