Apple’s New iOS Will Force App Developers to Ask Permission to Track Users

While phone owners are meant to benefit from improved track transparency, advertisers may not be as pleased with Apple's new announcement made on 28 January, which marks Data Privacy Day.

Mobile app developers can collect data on iPhone owners and then share this information with companies to aid in targeted advertising. Users can disable such tracking if they regulate settings of every app they buy but they would need to proactively do so.

Soon, instead of phone owners having to go to each downloaded app and disable data tracking, they will be asked by developers for their permission outright.

© Photo : Apple A new App Tracking Transparency feature

According to Apple, the new opt-in requirement called App Tracking Transparency, will require apps to get the user’s permission before tracking their data across apps or websites owned by other companies.

Users will be able to check which apps have requested permission to track in the Settings section.

It is no secret advertisers use collected personal information of users in order to optimize their sales and marketing strategies.

“On average apps include six “trackers” from other companies, which have the sole purpose of collecting and tracking people and their personal information. Data collected by these trackers is pieced together, shared, aggregated, and monetized, fueling an industry valued at $227 billion per year,” Apple said.

To elaborate on the practices by advertisers and app developers and effects on the users and their privacy, Apple published the “A Day in the Life of Your Data” report.

One of many examples of data sharing and appropriation in order to optimize targeted advertising spoke about a father and his daughter playing in the park.

“Emma plays a game on the ride to the park on the ride to the playground, John lets his daughter play a game on his tablet, and she sees an ad for a scooter. And that was no accident on the part of the scooter company. They decided to bid on the ad space for this tablet because they wanted to target people exactly like John – living in the same city, with his income bracket, and with a young child. This ad will follow John and Emma across different apps for days, also showing up on multiple apps and websites on his computer and phone,” explained the report.

© Photo : Pixabay A little girl playing at the playground

Privacy organizations activists have welcomed the chance for iOS users to “have greater control over their personal information.”

“Too often, consumers are unknowing participants in a web of data tracking and targeting. These changes will help rebalance the ecosystem so that data collection and sharing is more transparent and tracking is no longer the default. Systemic change of this breadth is a huge leap forward for consumers,” Michelle Richardson of the Center for Democracy and Technology said.

Facebook, however, was less than happy about the new iOS police to be rolled out by Apple, as the post of Facebook’s Vice-President of ads Dan Levy suggested in 2020.

“Facebook is speaking up for small businesses. Apple’s new iOS 14 policy will have a harmful impact on many small businesses that are struggling to stay afloat and on the free internet that we all rely on more than ever,” Levy wrote at the time.

Despite Facebook’s dissatisfaction and the claim it has the interests of small businesses at heart, Apple plans to stand its ground an introduce the new policy “starting soon.”

The changes will come into effect with the an upcoming release of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14.