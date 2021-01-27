Register
13:14 GMT27 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Kunpeng 920 chip is displayed during an unveiling ceremony in Shenzhen, China, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Chinese telecom giant Huawei unveiled a processor chip for data centers and cloud computing as it expands into an emerging global market despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.

    Chipmaker Group Urges Biden Government To Reassess 'Unilateral' Trump-Era Trade Ban, Policy On China

    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080954125_52:-1:3693:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_3e7c504d91b9adee614a8721a929c930.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202101271081894912-chipmaker-group-urges-biden-govt-to-reassess-unilateral-trump-era-trade-measures-policy-on-china/

    The letter from the major trade association representing industry leaders such as Intel, NXP Semiconductors, Samsung Electronics, Broadcom and Micron Technology slammed the former Trump administration's trade policy in an open letter as being imposed without public input and doing harm to the long-term competitiveness of tech firms.

    Semiconductor industry association SEMI has called on US president Joe Biden's administration to reassess export restrictions slapped on China in 2020, the group wrote in an open letter this week.

    The letter, written by SEMI chief executive Ajit Manocha, urged the US Department of Commerce to prioritise a review of the measures blocking Huawei Technologies from accessing key US technologies, adding the unilateral measures had resulted in "unintended differences" in the scope of controls over foreign semiconductor equipment and devices.

    Manocha also requested the Commerce Department process backlogged trade licence requests from the Chinese tech giant as the procedure was a "de facto denial" adding uncertainty to the global chip industry.

    "When used instead as a unilateral tool of U.S. industrial policy, any potential short-term benefit to national security is likely to erode over time as the global competitiveness of the controlled industry is ultimately weakened. Additionally, these measures leave U.S. exporters and their customers vulnerable to similar unilateral actions retaliating against U.S. measures, such as the recent order from China’s Ministry of Commerce to counteract 'unjustified extraterritorial application of foreign measures'," the letter read.

    He also called for a "level playing field" via a multilateral approach in US trade policy, slamming Trump's administration for its "broad, ambiguous unilateral controls" via a "highly unusual process" without public input.

    "The prior administration implemented broad, ambiguous unilateral controls on semiconductor-related items through a highly unusual process to revise the Commerce Department’s Export Administration Regulations (EAR), with little or no public input, and without a clear articulation of the overarching policy," he wrote.

    The trade measures would "stifle innovation" in the US by limiting research and development (R&D) budgets and force firms to shift operations overseas, he cautioned, adding the Biden administration should "seek industry input" for future reviews.

    The letter comes months after the Rural Wireless Association criticised the Trump administration in July last year for designating Huawei and ZTE as national security risks, banning access to an $8.3bn Universal Service Fund and blocking the firms from building critical rural networks across the US during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    China's Chipmaking Industry Surpasses US, Japan - Report

    The news comes as SEMI reported China's integrated circuit wafer capacity growth had skyrocketed 14 percent and 21 percent in 2019 and 2020, respectively, and was forecast to increase 17 percent in 2021, beating the US and Japan.

    According to the report, Chinese firms were not "pulling off this feat singlehandedly", but were backed by many international tech firms contributing to the jump in wafer production.

    The reports follow statements from a top member of the Chinese Communist Party, who wrote China must implement a "whole country" strategy to mobilise private tech firms to reduce dependence on foreign technologies in the US trade war.

    Chinese president Xi Jinping also called on global leaders to strengthen multilateral institutions and slammed countries imposing a 'new Cold War' on international trade.

    A further report on Monday found that China's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities were catching up to the US and had surpassed the European Union amid major R&D investments and a rise in supercomputers.

    China's State Council also introduced a $1.4tn funding initiative in October last year to decouple from foreign key technologies, namely in semiconductors, AI, green energy, 5G and infrastructure, among many others.

    The former Trump administration targeted dozens of Chinese tech firms, including Huawei, ZTE, ByteDance, Tencent, chipmaker SMIC and over 70 others in his administration's trade war, restricting access to key technologies and banning US firms from buying or selling with the mainland companies. Beijing, Huawei and ByteDance, among others, have repeatedly and strongly denied US accusations their companies are tied to the Chinese Communist Party and military.

     

    Related:

    Rural US Telecoms 'Stunned' By US Gov't Plans to Bar Funding Amid 'Critical' Time in COVID-19 Crisis
    Xi Jinping Urges World to Reject 'New Cold War', Tackle COVID-19, Global Crises at WEF 2021 in Davos
    China Catching Up to US in Artificial Intelligence, Brexit to Hit EU's AI Capabilities, Report Says
    The Task: China Must Rally 'Whole Country' to Defeat US 'Technology Blockade', Top CCP Official Says
    Tags:
    open letter, Huawei, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), trade restrictions, tech wars, US-China trade war, China, semiconductors
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Swedish soldier with the Wartofta Tank Company, Skaraborg Regiment carries a round during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge, 5 June 2018.
    Beauty on Duty: Female Soldiers Standing Guard for Their Homeland
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse