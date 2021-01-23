'Likely Due To Configuration Change': Facebook Responds To iPhone Users Being Logged Out of App

Facebook users who log on using Apple iPhones have been complaining about being ‘inexplicably’ logged out of their Facebook accounts.
After iPhone users from around the world took to Twitter to discuss this bizarre situation, Facebook on Saturday acknowledged the issue and said that it was working on resolving the problem.
“We’re looking into reports that some people are currently having to login again to access their Facebook accounts. We believe this was due to a configuration change and we’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company said in a statement, as reported by tech website Engadget.
Facebook on the iPhone logout problem:— Richard Lawler (@rjcc) January 23, 2021
"We’re looking into reports that some people are currently having to login again to access their Facebook accounts. We believe this was due to a configuration change and we’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible" https://t.co/aUXRgksh3d
Meanwhile, iPhone users from around the world have flooded Twitter with hilarious reactions to being randomly log-out of their respective Facebook accounts.
So Facebook just gonna log me out like that? I don’t even remember my password 🥴 pic.twitter.com/kqpVMfPbaQ— t i m a 🥀 (@_TheRealTima) January 23, 2021
So Facebook legit turned it off and on again 😂 pic.twitter.com/FTDUOITczG— Natalie Holland (@calmtheforkdown) January 23, 2021
Everyone on Twitter:— Alicia Anne Creger (@alioop326) January 23, 2021
"So Facebook logged everyone out!"
Me, still logged in: pic.twitter.com/vm7WGN8xis
I personally don’t have Facebook but my wife does... she was just logged off randomly for no reason... when she logged back in her precise location was turned on... just letting you know to check it out next time you log in...— Moose Stream (@MooseStream) January 23, 2021
so facebook really said “go ahead and log off for me” pic.twitter.com/Op8prrhRQp— hannah she/her (@hannahgo223) January 23, 2021
Man I haven’t logged into Facebook in forever and since they decided to log me off out of nowhere. I had to dig through somethings to find my password 🙄 pic.twitter.com/mQSYuQ2BND— Jenelle (@JenelleJustine) January 23, 2021
People who have activated the two-factor authentication via SMS for their Facebook log-ins also reported trouble in reconnecting.
All comments
Show new comments (0)