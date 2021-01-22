Twitter Suspends One of Iranian Supreme Leader's Accounts

@khamenei_site, one of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's Twitter acccounts, has been suspended after he posted a rendered image of Trump playing golf as a bomber flies overhead to 'avenge' the death of Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.
Clicking on the profile leads users to a notice reading "Account suspended: Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules." The notice is idential to that given to President Donald Trump after he was thrown off the social media platform earlier this month.
Iranian news agency Tasnim, which also shared the image posted by Khamenei, saw its tweet about the story deleted, but its accounts remain active.
