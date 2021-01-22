Register
15:24 GMT22 January 2021
    Honor Inks Deals With US Chipmakers, Microsoft Post-Huawei As Firm Launches New Flagship Smartphone

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Tech
    by
    0 0 0
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/11/1081187961_0:141:3339:2020_1200x675_80_0_0_f87521b2b31c0f9a3bd7c47a620e0161.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202101221081849435-honor-inks-deals-with-us-chipmakers-microsoft-post-huawei-as-firm-launches-new-flagship-smartphone/

    The news comes after the Chinese firm decoupled from Huawei Technologies in November due to the ongoing US trade war on China.

    Chinese tech firm Honor has inked deals with several semiconductor and parts suppliers, China Daily reported on Friday.

    Honor's supply chain would include US chipmakers Qualcomm, Intel and Micron, according to the report.

    "Nearly all of our supply chain partners have resumed supplies to us and inked deals with us, including Qualcomm, Intel, AMD and Micron. Basically, there are no restrictions on our supplies now," Zhao Ming, Honor chief executive said in an interview.

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Huawei Founder Ren Zhengfei Wishes Honor Mobile Brand Farewell Amid 'Amicable Divorce', US Trade War
    According to Zhao, Honor will begin launching products across Russia and expand in overseas markets, adding: "Honor's overseas marketing system and assets have already been integrated into the new company."

    He said his company was "grateful" for his customers and partners, adding they were the firm's "number one priority".

    The comments come as Honor unveiled its flagship View40 smartphone in an online event on Friday.

    Huawei sold its budget smartphone subsidiary in November to a 30-member consortium led by handset distributor Digital China along with investors from the Shenzhen government in a deal valued at $15.2bn.

    The news comes just a month after the Shenzhen-based budget smartphone maker signed an agreement with Microsoft Corp to use Windows 10 on its Honor MagicBook laptops for launch in overseas markets in January, according to China Daily.

    "Honor insists on taking consumers as the core and maintaining a fully open attitude and will work together with global industrial chain partners," Zhao Ming, CEO of Honor, said in a statement.

    The news comes amid the ongoing US trade war on China after the former Trump administration routinely targeted Chinese firms such as Huawei, ZTE, TikTok owner ByteDance, WeChat owner Tencent, mainland chipmaker SMIC and others with blacklists and restrictions.

    US officials later designated the former two companies as national security risks for alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party and military, without citing evidence. Beijing and Chinese tech firms have sharply and routinely denied US allegations their technologies are used to spy for the Chinese government and demanded evidence on the claims.

     

