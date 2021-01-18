Register
06:45 GMT18 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This photo released Tuesday, April 2, 2019, by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, shows pharaonic paintings in the tomb of a noble from the time of one of the earliest pharaonic dynasties, in Saqqara, Giza, Egypt

    Egyptian Archaeologists Discover 50 Ancient Coffins Decorated With Excerpts of the Book of the Dead

    © AP Photo / Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107420/91/1074209148_0:48:2000:1173_1200x675_80_0_0_0bca7bc83ca743bf549bc438e5740729.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202101181081798514-egyptian-archaeologists-discover-50-ancient-coffins-decorated-with-excerpts-of-the-book-of-the-dead/

    The news comes three months after scientists discovered almost 60 mummies and 30 statues of ancient gods at a burial complex that also houses ancient monasteries and numerous pyramids, including the iconic Step Pyramid built for the Pharaoh Djoser.

    Egyptian archaeologists continue to surprise by making yet another discovery that may shed light on the New Kingdom period, which lasted from the 16th century BC to the 11th century BC. A group of local scientists uncovered an ancient funerary temple dedicated to Queen Neith and 50 coffins that date back to 3,000 BC. According to a statement released by Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, this is the first time scientists have discovered coffins at the Saqqara necropolis dating back to that period and thus are considered one of the most important archaeological findings to date.

    The coffins discovered in burial shafts at depths of 10 to 12 metres, are "anthropoid" and are decorated with scenes depicting gods that were worshipped during the New Kingdom period as well as excerpts from the Book of the Dead, an ancient funerary text, which ancient Egyptians believed helped the deceased during their journey to the other world.

    Scientists also found a 4 metre-long papyrus, a shrine dedicated to Anubis, the god of death in ancient Egypt, funerary masks, a large number of statues depicting deities such as the god of fertility, agriculture, and life Osiris.

    The Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt
    © CC0
    'Odd Little Passageway' Hidden Below the Great Pyramid Revealed on YouTube

    According to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the discovery of ancient coffins confirms the existence of numerous workshops that made the funerary boxes bought by locals.

    The development comes three months after local archaeologists discovered almost 60 mummies in the Saqqara complex and two months after scientists unearthed more than 100 sarcophagi. At the time, Minister of Tourism Khaled al-Anani predicted that more exciting findings would be made by local scientists and it seems he was right.

    Later this year, Egyptian authorities plan to open the Grand Egyptian Museum. Described by local officials as the largest archaeological museum, it will showcase well-known items such as the Tutankhamun collection as well as new findings discovered in recent years.

     

    Related:

    Spells, Magic and Mummy Curses Galore as Ancient Sarcophagi Unearthed in Egyptian Necropolis
    March of the Dead: Egypt Transports Royal Mummies to Their New Home – Photo, Video
    Tags:
    archaeology, sarcophagus, Saqqara, ancient Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse