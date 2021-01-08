Register
12:15 GMT08 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this handout photo released by Hungarian Foreign Ministry, laboratory assistants unpack Russia's coronavirus vaccine Gam-COVID-Vac, trade-named Sputnik V, in Budapest, Hungary

    NYT Dubs Russia’s Sputnik V ‘More Rugged’ Than Vaccines by Moderna, Pfizer in Detailed Exposé

    © Photo : Hungarian Foreign Ministry Press Service
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/19/1081272309_0:222:3072:1950_1200x675_80_0_0_f77e8520a7995fbf6ff0a55e379010fa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202101081081704014-nyt-dubs-russias-sputnik-v-more-rugged-than-vaccines-by-moderna-pfizer-in-detailed-expos/

    Created by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Sputnik V was the first SARS-CoV-2 vaccine to be registered anywhere in the world, with dozens of countries across Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America expressing interest in obtaining it. Russia began a coroanvirus vaccination campaign using Sputnik V last month.

    The New York Times has published a comprehensive article complete with colourful graphics detailing how Russia’s Gam-COVID-Vac, better known as Sputnik V, works.

    The article is part of a series on what NYT describes as nine leading vaccines from around the world, with others in the list including offerings by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, and inactivated vaccines by Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Bharat Biotech.

    NYT’s write-up of Sputnik V describe it as a vaccine that’s “based on the [coronavirus’s] genetic instructions for building the spike protein,” which are used to enter human cells. “But unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which store the instructions in single-stranded RNA, Sputnik V uses double-stranded DNA.”

    As has been previously explained by developers, Sputnik V is made using human adenoviruses (i.e. the same kind of virus known for causing common colds). “They added the gene for the coronavirus spike protein gene to two types of adenovirus, one called Ad26 and one called Ad5, and engineered them so they could invade cells but not replicate,” the article notes.

    Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund sovereign wealth fund has indicated that Sputnik V is the product of “decades” of research on adenovirus-based vaccines going back to the Soviet period. Other researchers, notably Johnson & Johnson, have also used the Ad26 adenovirus in their vaccine. Oxford and AstraZeneca’s offering uses a chimpanzee adenovirus, an approach Dmitriev has warned is unproven and potentially dangerous.

    Describing how Sputnik V operates, NYT notes that after the vaccine is injected, “the adenoviruses bump into cells and latch onto proteins on their surface. The cell engulfs the virus in a bubble and pulls it inside. Once inside, the adenovirus escapes from the bubble and travels to the nucleus, the chamber where the cell’s DNA is stored.” There, it pushes its DNA into the nucleus.

    “The adenovirus is engineered so it can’t make copies of itself, but the gene for the coronavirus spike protein can be read by the cell and copied into a molecule called messenger RNA, or mRNA.” After the mRNA leaves the nucleus, the cell’s molecules are said to read its sequence and to start assembling spike proteins, which are recognized by the immune system, “provoking” it into switching on a warning signal to activate nearby immune cells –i.e. the cells which ‘police’ the body for intruders and fight pathogens. “By raising this alarm, Sputnik V causes the immune system to react more strongly to the spike proteins,” NYT says.

    “When a vaccinated cell dies, the debris contains spike proteins and protein fragments that can then be taken up by a type of immune cell called an antigen-presenting cell. The cell presents fragments of the spike protein on its surface. When other cells called helper T cells detect these fragments, the helper T cells can raise the alarm and help marshal other immune cells to fight the infection.”

    Antibodies are created when immune cells known as a B cell bumps into coronavirus spikes on vaccinated cells, latching on and creating antibodies targeting the spike proteins, thus preventing them from attaching to and attacking other cells.

    “The antigen-presenting cells can also activate another type of immune cell called a killer T cell to seek out and destroy any coronavirus-infected cells that display the spike protein fragments on their surfaces,” the write-up continues.

    Sputnik V ‘More Rugged’ Than Pfizer, Moderna

    NYT notes that the reason Sputnik V requires two doses is because the Ad26 and Ad5 adenoviruses are injected separately to prevent the immune system from responding to the vaccine by making antibodies against it, which could make a second dose ineffective.

    “Adenovirus-based vaccines for Covid-19 are more rugged than the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna,” the article’s authors stress. “DNA is not as fragile as RNA, and the adenovirus’s tough protein coat helps protect the genetic material inside. As a result, Sputnik V can be refrigerated and does not require very low storage temperatures.”

    Coronavirus: On November 16, 2020, US biotech company Moderna announced a vaccine against COVID-19 that is 94.5% effective. Montreal, November 16, 2020
    © REUTERS / David Himbert
    Three Moderna Vaccine Shipments to Texas Held Back From Distribution Due to Temperature Issues
    Gamaleya says Sputnik V has an efficacy rate of 91.4 percent, but NYT says a scientific paper “with full details of the trial” is yet to be released to prove this.

    “It’s not clear how long the vaccine’s protection might last. The level of antibodies and killer T cells triggered by the vaccine may drop in the months after vaccination. But the immune system also contains special cells called memory B cells and memory T cells that may retain information about the coronavirus for years or even decades,” NYT concludes.

    A Marked Break From Past Reporting

    The New York Times’ detailed evaluation of Sputnik V is a major break from its earlier reporting on the subject. In August, the newspaper accused Russia of “cutting corners on testing to score political and propaganda points,” joining other major Western media in criticizing the vaccine over its “safety,” “efficacy” and “ethical issues.”

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gives a press conference at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
    Venezuela's Maduro Expresses Gratitude to Russian President After Sputnik V Deal Reached
    Western reporting gradually began to turn around, particularly after The Lancet published the results of Sputnik V’s clinical trials, addressing both safety and efficacy concerns.

    Sputnik V is just one of nearly a dozen coronavirus vaccines developed or in development by Russian researchers, with other prestigious research institutes including VECTOR virology and biotechnology research institute in Novosibirsk, Siberia and the Moscow-based Chumakov Center for Research and Development of Biological Products working on their own preparations. VECTOR’s vaccine was granted regulatory approval in Russia in mid-October and is named EpiVacCorona.

    Related:

    Developer of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Stands Up for Its Reliability
    Argentina Opens Probe Into Loss of 400 Doses of Sputnik V Due to Storage Failure, Reports Say
    Serbian Interior Minister Gets Sputnik V Vaccine, Says Believes in Russia's Medicine
    Russia's RDIF Says Bolivia Registered Sputnik V Vaccine Based on Trial Results in Russia
    Egypt May Start Clinical Trials of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V Soon, Reports Say
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse