Bad Things Come in Threes: Futurist Says COVID-19-Hit World Will Fall Victim to Deadly New Pandemics

According to the Japanese government’s foremost consultant Morinosuke Kawaguchi, no bright scenario is possible unless humanity takes a fresh, more in-depth look at daily life.

The Japanese government’s leading innovation and competitive strategy consultant, futurist Morinosuke Kawaguchi, says a far greater number of pandemics are looming ahead, as the reasons for deadly infections to arrive will largely remain. He believes that the raging coronavirus will leave behind the “unfortunate truth” – people’s poor health and their unwillingness to change anything about their lifestyle, amid hugely worrisome diabetes and obesity statistics.

"The coronavirus is in actual fact not the issue. If you look at Google Trends and type in COVID in there, you ‘ll see it rank high, similarly to the impact of the football World Cup,” Kawaguchi, the founder and CEO of Morinoske Co. Ltd., a Tokyo-based creative future laboratory, told Russian media.

He contended that the fatalities from COVID-19 are largely rooted in unresolved healthcare issues, including personal ones, but “no one would talk about this”.

“People debate vaccination, preventive sanitary measures, all kinds of medical issues or the government’s support of the economy,” the futurist pointed out, lamenting that even in such conditions, people are reluctant to treat health issues seriously and perhaps reconsider the way they, personally, live.

Further pandemics are thus more than probable, he believes, although viruses have already played a role in the evolution of the humanity.

Coronavirus Woes No ‘Last Epidemic’

Earlier, World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a video marking the first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness on Sunday, that "history tells us that this will not be the last pandemic, and epidemics are a fact of life".

All in all, nearly 1.8 million people have died from the novel coronavirus around the world, and more than 80.3 million have tested positive, as the world has stepped up efforts to further test newly developed virus vaccines, such as Russia’s Sputnik V and the US’ Pfizer inoculation.

Several countries have recently clocked cases of a new strain of COVID-19 first mapped in England — one of many countries to impose a new round of restrictions on citizens in the run-up to Christmas to curb continuing spikes in the infection tally.