Register
11:50 GMT01 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Archaeological site in Turkey. File photo

    Ancient Cisterns Found in Turkey’s Metropolis Offer Glimpse into Way of Life 1,500 Years Ago

    © AFP 2020 / MUSTAFA OZER
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202101011081626865-ancient-cisterns-found-in-turkeys-metropolis-offer-glimpse-into-way-of-life-1500-years-ago/

    The history of Metropolis in Western Turkey, which dates back to the Classical Age, Hellenistic Era, Roman, Byzantine, Beylik and Ottoman periods, has been revealing its secrets to archaeologists since 1990, with structures such as the Hellenistic theatre, council building, Roman bathhouses sports area and streets found during the excavations.

    As archaeological excavations in the ancient city of Metropolis, situated in western Turkey, enter their 30th year, four monumental structures connected to each other have been unearthed in yet another fascinating discovery, writes Hurriyet Daily.

    The expedition, headed by Manisa Celal Bayar University Archeology Department Professor Serdar Aybek, found four almost completely preserved cisterns under a seven-meter earth fill during digs launched in July in the ancient “City of Mother Goddess”.

    ​Surrounded by strong walls, the water tanks are believed to have been used to meet the water needs of the city during the Late Roman period. The archaeologists have hailed the find as important in terms of shedding light on many as-yet mysterious aspects of that period.

    Cisterns Served a Multitude of Needs

    Residents of Metropolis built the cisterns in the acropolis, the highest vantage point in the city, as an alternative to the water resources in the lower city. This was necessitated by defence requirements, especially during the Byzantine Age.

    If a protracted siege were to come in the wake of an enemy attack, the cisterns would meet the water needs of the residents. The four cisterns in the metropolis acropolis have been estimated to have the capacity to carry 600 tonnes of water.

    The four cisterns were all erected next to each other, apparently for convenience’s sake, to fulfil daily water consumption needs, as well as provide for agricultural activities and the water needs of public buildings.

    “We are excited to open a new door to the lives of people that lived in this region 1,500 years ago. The four cisterns newly discovered in the acropolis prove the knowledge of the masters in the ancient period in Metropolis in the field of water engineering,” said Aybek.

    The Professor estimates that the cisterns supplied water to the entire settlement on the lower slopes of the acropolis, and especially to the upper bathhouse structure.

    The latter supposedly had three floors, and is one of the best-preserved buildings in Metropolis.
    Nevgul Bilsel Safkan, the general manager of the Sabancı Foundation, which has financially supported the digs since 2003, hailed the discovery as shedding light on the life of residents in those ancient times, including their water needs, defence strategies, and even eating habits.

    The numerous food remains, animal bones and ceramic pieces unearthed during excavations show that Metropolis started using the cisterns as garbage dumps in the 12th and 13th centuries A.D.

    ​Incidentally, studies of the animal bones found in the cistern revealed that cattle, sheep and poultry had constituted a significant part of the basic diet of the locals.

    The city, whose history dates back to the early Neolithic Age, the Hellenistic Age, Roman and Byzantine periods, was first investigated in the course of archaeological field work in 1972 by Professor Recep Meriç from the Dokuz Eylül University, Izmir. Excavations were launched in 1989.

    In 1995, a Hellenistic marble seat of honour with griffins was dug up in the Ancient Theatre, and is now displayed at the Izmir Archaeological Museum.

    ​In addition, over 11,000 historical artefacts consisting of ceramics, coins, glass, architectural pieces, figures, sculptures, bone and ivory artefacts and many metal finds were unearthed.

    Related:

    1000-Year-Old Viking Farm Dug Up Near Swedish Capital
    Buried Infants & Cannonballs: Ancient Artefacts Discovered in Jaffa
    Older Than Giza Pyramids? Millennia-Old Signs of Life Found by Archaeologists in Turkey, Media Says
    Tags:
    turkey, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two women celebrate New Year amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Newcastle, UK, 31 December 2020.
    World Celebrates New Year Amid COVID-19 Restrictions
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse