Ancient 'Hidden Blocks' Laid Bare as Mysterious Tunnels of Egypt's Great Pyramid Probed

Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza, listed as one of the Seven Wonders of the World, and the oldest and largest pyramid in the Giza Necropolis, is 138 metres in height and was believed to have been erected as a tomb for the Pharaoh Khufu, the second ruler of the 4th dynasty.

The magnificent Great Pyramid of Giza, weighing approximately six million tonnes, and comprised of 2.3 million limestone blocks, located on the Giza Plateau in Egypt, has long intrigued archeologists with its mysterious passageways, including one that was blocked off near the subterranean chamber.

However, access to the lowest passageway, cut into the bedrock upon which the pyramid stands, and revealed by a team who uncovered the mystery voids of the Great Pyramid in 2017, was granted to author Ben van Kerkwyk, who runs the YouTube channel "UnchartedX".

Filming carried out for two hours offered a glimpse into the subterranean chamber.

​"We entered through the modern entrance which was the hacked passage allegedly made around the 12th century. What is interesting about this passageway is it somehow unerringly finds the junction of the descending passageway and also the ascending passageway – which were not meant to be seen", says Ben van Kerkwyk.

The creator who makes documentaries on the internet pertaining to alternative ancient history pointed out in the footage how the ascending passageway and the junction into the descending passageway had been blocked with three massive granite plugs, as well as a hidden stone that served to conceal the passage.

"When they hammered their way in, they found this spot that was almost too accurate for its own good", said van Kerkwyk, as he followed the passageway to explore the mysterious opening.

"Everybody was heading up into the Grand Gallery and I made the decision to take the opportunity and shoot down to the subterranean chamber", he said.

As he gazed up at the descending passageway to what would have been the original entrance, he added that one could see the cavity and the roof, where the "hidden" lintel block was. The author marveled at the engineering mastery of the ancient builders of the pyramid, saying:

"The passageway from there descends down 87 metres down to the subterranean chamber. It's unerringly straight, an incredible bit of engineering".

The researcher also zeroed in on another intriguing opening, saying that at the bottom there was still a great deal of cosmic ray detector equipment looking for voids inside the structure and pertaining to the ongoing ScanPyramids project.

"This is the massive subterranean chamber though, as deep as it goes. There is this strange door that leads to a very odd little passage that just ends – it doesn't seem to go anywhere", said Ben van Kerkwyk, in a nod to the theory espoused by archeologists that the Great Pyramid of Giza, constructed roughly 4,500 years ago for the Pharaoh Khufu still bears an astounding number of secrets, even though most of the valued items were stolen from the structure in medieval times.