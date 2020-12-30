Register
00:09 GMT30 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A mock-up of the Chinese Academy of Sciences' enhanced X-ray Timing and Polarimetry (eXTP) satellite, set for launch in 2025.

    Japan to Develop World's First Wooden Satellites by 2023 to Reduce ‘Space Junk’

    Chinese Academy of Sciences - Institute of High Energy Physics
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106238/41/1062384154_7:0:1207:675_1200x675_80_0_0_6984d2a16597f23017aa946b18225592.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202012301081604255-japan-to-develop-worlds-first-wooden-satellites-by-2023-to-reduce-space-junk/

    According to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), over 500,000 pieces of debris, or “space junk,” orbit our planet Earth. These items usually travel at high speeds “fast enough for a relatively small piece of orbital debris to damage a satellite or a spacecraft”, including the International Space Station.

    Japan’s Kyoto University and the Japanese construction company Sumitomo Forestry are collaborating to find by 2023 a potential solution for the hundreds of thousands of pieces of so-called space junk orbiting the Earth, a fatal threat to satellites and spacecraft.

    “We are very concerned with the fact that all the satellites which re-enter the Earth's atmosphere burn and create tiny alumina particles which will float in the upper atmosphere for many years,” Takao Doi, a Japanese astronaut and professor at Kyoto University, told the BBC.

    Doi, who became the first to throw a boomerang in space in 2018, pointed out that the resulting junk from now-defunct satellites “eventually” affects the environment of our planet.

    According to NASA, over 500,000 pieces of debris, or space junk, are orbiting our Earth at speeds up to 17,500 mph (28 km/h).

    The university and the forest products company are working together to develop the world's first satellite made out of wooden materials, highly resistant to temperature changes and sunlight.

    A spokesperson for Sumitomo Forestry told the BBC that the partnership is set to begin by testing wooden materials in extreme Earth environments. The company, part of the high-profile Sumitomo business group, said that wooden satellites would completely burn up on their way back to Earth, without releasing harmful substances into the atmosphere or raining debris on the ground.

    Sumitomo Forestry refused to reveal the type of wood planned to be used for building the satellites, saying it is an "R&D [research and development] secret".

    “The next stage will be developing the engineering model of the satellite, then we will manufacture the flight model,” Doi told the outlet.

    Earlier this month, Sumitomo Forestry was selected by the CDP, an organisation that helps companies and cities disclose their environmental impact, a “Climate Change A List” company for its efforts to mitigate climate change. The Japanese company has a goal to use 100 percent renewable power for its operations by 2040.

    Related:

    US Predator Drones Used by India Prone to Hacking, Satellite Data Not Tamper-Proof - Ex-Army Expert
    US Space Command Claims Russia Conducted Anti-Satellite Missile Test
    New Turksat 5A Satellite to 'Secure' Turkey's Orbital Rights, Airbus Official Says
    Satellite Images Allegedly Show Iran Building at Underground Nuke Site in Wake of Scientist's Murder
    UK Space Directorate Expresses Concern About Alleged Anti-Satellite Missile Test by Russia
    Tags:
    woods, satellites, space, Kyoto University, Japan, Sumitomo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Couturier For Marlene Dietrich and The Beatles: Life of Extraordinary Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse