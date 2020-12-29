Register
11:59 GMT29 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight to demonstrate the capsule's emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, 19 January 2020

    Doge- and Marscoins: Elon Musk Contends Red Planet Economy "Will Run on Crypto"

    © AP Photo / John Raoux
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/03/1080041923_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_cb406f143d95de42d3b7001cbf1e5d54.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202012291081596619-doge--and-marscoins-elon-musk-contends-red-planet-economy-will-run-on-crypto/

    Although the Marscoin was specially devised to raise funds for the colonisation of the Red Planet, as well as enter into circulation on the potentially habitable extraterrestrial land, the Dogecoin reportedly stands a better chance of becoming Mars’ currency.

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has asserted that any would-be economy on Mars could use digital currencies as a primary means of financial exchange.

    Writing in a Twitter thread started by AI researcher Lex Fridman, Musk agreed with the notion that a Martian economy “will run on crypto”, proposing the arguably promising cryptocurrency Dogecoin or the fringe one Marscoin as alternatives.

    Between the two, Dogecoin is the most likely option, Musk agreed, although Marscoin "is dedicated to supporting the colonisation of Mars and other space-related projects intended to get humans living and thriving off of planet Earth", the Mars Society said. The organisation reserved for it the role of a source of funding for Mars colonisation as well as that of the projected colony’s de facto currency.

    Marscoin was founded in 2014 and enjoyed a brief stint of popularity during the bull run shown by all major cryptocurrencies back in 2017, but has since drastically lost in value, with its current market cap under $100,000, as per CoinMarketCap.

    The performance of the Dogecoin is viewed as more stable, with its price skyrocketing by over a third last week after Musk changed his Twitter bio to “Former CEO of Dogecoin”.

    Musk, who is incidentally one of the co-founders of the online payment system PayPal, previously voiced an intention to send the first humans to Mars as early as 2024, in order to build a colony there, namely a “self-sustaining city as soon as possible”.

    He has frequently expressed a determination to travel to Mars in his lifetime. Earlier this year, he stepped up work on the next-gen Starship rocket, which SpaceX is developing to take people to and from Mars, the Moon and various other faraway destinations.

    The year 2020 has been a big one for SpaceX, as Elon Musk’s brainchild has averaged one launch every two weeks in recent months - 26 missions in total, breaking its previous calendar-year record of 21, set in 2018.

    Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight to demonstrate the capsule's emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
    © AP Photo / John Raoux
    ‘Bitcoin is My Safe Word’: Elon Musk Goes on Tweet Spree With Jokes and Memes About Cryptocurrencies

    The most dramatic step to help humanity colonise Mars happened on 9 December, when SpaceX sent into space a shiny silver vehicle, SN8, in a test flight in a 7.8-mile-high (12.5 kilometer) test flight from the company's South Texas facility. The vehicle is the latest prototype of Starship, which, Musk said, will have six Raptors.

    SN8 had only three, but they were powerful enough to take the vehicle far higher than any previous Starship prototype had ever gone. It performed a “belly flop” and other elaborate manoeuvres, landing exactly where the company wanted it to, though SN8 moved too fast and exploded. Despite this, Musk referred to the flight as a resounding success: "Mars, here we come!", he tweeted shortly thereafter.

    Related:

    Wayne Rooney Sounds Off on MU's Transfer Priorities
    MU Ex-Footballer Wes Brown: 'We Don't Read British Media Reports About Russia'
    London Teen Puts Virginity on Sale, Claims to Have Met MU Player, Banker
    Tags:
    SpaceX, Elon Musk, digital currency, cryptocurrency
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Argentina's head coach Diego Maradona before a 2010 FIFA World Cup group match against Nigeria.
    Losses of the Year: Famous People Who Died in 2020
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse