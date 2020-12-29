Iranian Studio Creates Game Where Players Join Forces With Heliborne Qasem Soleimani to Blast Daesh

Prior to his 3 January 2020 assassination in a US drone strike, Qasem Soleimani commanded the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, an elite military formation carrying out covert operations against Taliban militants in Afghanistan, Daesh (ISIS)* and al-Qaeda* terrorists in Syria and Iraq, and Israeli forces during the 2006 war in Lebanon.

A new first person shooter video game by an Iranian studio will allow players to relive the events of the 2014-2015 Siege of Amirli by Daesh militants during the War in Iraq, and will feature an appearance by martyred Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

The game, produced by the Islamic Revolution Center for Digital Products and Publications, is entitled ‘General in the Shadows’, and is expected to be formally unveiled on the anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination.

“Concurrent with the martyrdom anniversary of Hajji Qasem Soleimani, we will announce the release of ‘General in the Shadows’, which is an amazing first person action game action game showing the events that occurred during the Siege of Amerli, and finally Hajji Qasem Soleimani and his heliborne troops step in to break the siege,” Mehdi Jafari Jozani, the studio’s director, said, his remarks cited by the Tehran Times.

No further information about the game was provided. However, earlier this month, the game studio unveiled ‘Ambassador of Love’, a third-person action-adventure title described as the largest-ever Iranian computer game project. That game is set in the late 7th century, and depicts the journey of Muslim ibn Aqil al-Hashimi, a messenger of Imam Hussein, a key figure in Shia Islam, to the city of Kufa ahead of the uprising which led to the Imam’s death in 680. That game was said to have been created using the Unreal 4 Engine, with two years spent developing the story, which was approved by scholars of Islam.

#Iranian Young skilled game developers have completed the largest Iranian-#Islamic computer game project, a third-person action-adventure game named "Ambassador of Love", to fill its gamers with sheer excitementhttps://t.co/etBo5KzEf2 — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) December 16, 2020

‘General in the Shadows’ won’t be the first game of its kind. Earlier this year, Center Games, small Iranian mobile games maker, released ‘Severe Revenge’ , a “brain teaser” allowing players to “take revenge against terrorist America” “while relaxing and having fun” by sinking US carrier strike groups in the Persian Gulf.

Soleimani is 2015 fighting along American soldiers in Iraq to kill ISIS fighters.. now killed by Trump on all sorts of fabrications. Our foreign policy is psychotic pic.twitter.com/iTHppkwhdU — Kaveh Ghahremani (@_kaveh) January 4, 2020

Due to the secretive nature of Quds’ operations, many of Soleimani’s exploits remain unknown. However, his contribution in the operation to prevent the Iraqi city of Amirli from falling to Daesh has become widely publicized, with the commander said to have played a key role in seeing Iraqi Kurdish and Shia forces joining forces to beat back the terrorists. Soleimani personally traveled to Amirli in 2014 to stop the Daesh assault, with the operation becoming the first of its kind where Iraqi forces stopped the jihadists in their tracks. During the battle, Soleimani and his Quds units were said to have provided key support to Iraqi forces, including intelligence, arms, equipment and training.

Soleimani’s killing sent already poor Iranian-US relations spiraling to a new low, with Iran retaliating to the murder by lobbing over a dozen ballistic missiles at a pair of US military bases in Iraq, leaving over 100 US troops with traumatic brain injuries. Iranian officials have repeatedly threatened further attacks. Last month, an advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the missile attack only the “initial slap” of revenge.

Pentagon officials have expressed fears that further Iranian attacks may be incoming on the one year anniversary of the Quds commander’s death.

* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.