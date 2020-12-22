Video: Pornhub Releases Sex Ed Content That Compares COVID-19 Virus to 9/11 Attackers

The terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001, killed nearly 3,000 individuals and injured more than 6,000 others. It’s considered one of the most lethal terrorist attacks and prompted a series of changes in the US’ anti-terror approaches and operations around the world.

Adult content site Pornhub recently released a new video for its sexual wellness section that provided insight on COVID-19’s effect on male genitalia, specifically how the SARS-CoV-2 virus could cause erectile dysfunction.

The Tuesday post includes a YouTube video by Dr. Judson Brandeis, a board-certified health care worker, that was published on December 10. In the video, Brandeis explains the ins and outs of how the COVID-19 virus attacks one’s body at the cellular level; however, there is one remark that’s likely to catch viewers' attention.

Moments after highlighting that COVID-19 damages the lining along blood vessels, Brandeis opts to compare the virus to - wait for it - the September 11 attacks.

“I'm concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic will result in widespread erectile dysfunction,” the medical professional said, before explaining that the SARS-CoV-2 virus attacks blood vessels and affects blood flow within the human body. “As the infection mounts, there's an epic battle going on.”

“Just like the 9/11 terrorists used our own airplanes to take down the Twin Towers, the coronavirus hijacks our own cells to create new viruses, which are then released in huge numbers,” he said.

Quickly moving past the comparison, Brandeis later notes that “our immune system has never seen this virus before,” and says research has found that nitric oxide can lessen the disease’s effect on the human body, particularly blood vessels.

Brandeis later urges viewers to maintain COVID-19 countermeasures, including social distancing and mask-wearing.

Pornhub, which recently came under fire over content that was connected to the alleged exploitation and abuse of minors, launched its sex education series in October with the intention of providing its users with pointers on a variety of sex-related topics.