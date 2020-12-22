Register
17:52 GMT22 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Keyboard

    Media Forensic Analysis Reveals Lesser Known Companies, Entities Hit in SolarWinds Hack

    CC0/Pexels
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081107511_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_ada64639e0acd9270f0eab0e4a1596f1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202012221081542276-media-forensic-analysis-reveals-lesser-known-companies-entities-hit-in-solarwinds-hack/

    Last week, US officials reported that SolarWinds, a software company providing network and system monitoring support for US federal agencies, Fortune 500 companies and a host of other entities, had been breached in a months-long hack attack which began in March. The Trump administration seems divided on who to blame.

    At least two dozen entities including corporations, at least one state’s hospitals department and a university were affected by the recent Solar Winds hack attack, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

    According to the business newspaper’s analysis, which studied digital clues from victims’ computers collected by Farsight Security and RiskIQ, a pair of digital threat-intelligence firms, the targets of the hack included tech giants Cisco Systems, Intel and Nvidia, Deloitte, a major accounting firm, VMware, a cloud-computing software maker, and Belkin International, a Wi-Fi router and networking equipment maker.

    The non-corporate victims were said to include Kent State University and the California Department of State Hospitals.

    A Cisco spokesperson confirmed to WSJ that the malicious software used in the hack had been discovered in some employee and lab systems, but added that there had been “no known impact to Cisco offers or products.” An Intel spokesperson similarly said that it had found no evidence of hackers using the malicious software backdoor hidden in an update, although it had been downloaded and run.

    A representative from Deloitte also said that it did not see any “indications of unauthorized access to our systems at this time,” but noted the company had “taken steps to address” the spyware. VMware, Nvidia and Belkin also indicated that they have yet to identify any negative impact from the corrupted update.

    Kent State said it was still “evaluating this serious matter,” while the California Department of State Hospitals said the state was working with federal and state agencies to address the potential harm done.

    Up to 18,000 of SolarWind Corporation’s customers, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies, may have been affected by the hack on its Orion monitoring and management platform, which also targeted the federal departments of State, Treasury, Homeland Security, Commerce and Energy.

    Investigators still aren’t certain what the hackers may have been after or what data specifically they managed to compromise or steal. WSJ speculates that targets likely included state secrets and internal communications between officials, and on the business end, emails by corporate executives, documents about sensitive technologies, or the means to hack into even more systems at a later date.

    SolarWinds Corp banner hangs at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the IPO day of the company in New York, U.S., October 19, 2018
    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    US Treasury Was Notified by Microsoft About Dozens of Agency Email Accounts Being Compromised
    One of the companies rumoured to have been hacked includes Dominion Voting Systems, the voting machine company accused by the Trump campaign of involvement in a Democratic Party-run vote fraud campaign in the November election. The rumours prompted Dominion to issue a statement saying that it does not use the Orion software. It does, however, use a SolarWinds FTP file transfer platform.

    Blame Game

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Moscow for the hack on Friday, saying there were signs Russia was “pretty clearly” responsible. A day later, President Trump appeared to dismiss the Russia claims, saying it was China that “may” have been behind the hack attack.

    Both countries have dismissed the claims on Monday, with Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling them “unfounded” and Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accusing Washington of mudslinging “in an attempt to tarnish China’s image.”

    In 2017, WikiLeaks revealed that the US Central Intelligence Agency has the technical capability to obfuscate the true source of hack attacks and to make them look like they’re coming from Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, or any number of Arab countries. The tool is known as the ‘Marble Framework’, and is described as an easy to use scrambling device which can automatically compile a spoof attack and correct errors.

    Chris Krebs, the recently fired director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, took partial responsibility for the breach on Monday, saying it happened on his watch, before adding that “a bunch of other folks” also “missed it.” The official, who was fired by Trump on 17 November for contradicting Trump on alleged election fraud, also urged Americans not to “conflate voting system security and SolarWinds.”

    Related:

    Some German Companies Made Use of SolarWinds’ Hacked Software, Report Says
    2nd Hacking Group 'Affected' US SolarWinds Software, Microsoft Says as Trump Questions Russian Role
    SolarWinds Hack Hit Unclassified Treasury Systems, Although Classified Systems Safe, Mnuchin Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse