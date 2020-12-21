Register
03:29 GMT21 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Burmese python

    Yummy? Pythons Might Be Featured in Restaurant Menus in Florida if Scientists Prove Them Edible

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    201
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105269/15/1052691574_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_e6ad5bca4c65f0306fcee44875c4d3ad.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202012211081521997-yummy-pythons-might-be-featured-in-restaurant-menus-in-florida-if-scientists-prove-them-edible/

    Pythons, nonvenomous snakes that in the US can primarily be observed in southern Florida, are not native to The Sunshine State. They began appearing in the 1980s and have posed a serious risk to local wildlife since that time, particularly in the protected Everglades wilderness region.

    Florida's chefs might have to come up with creative ideas on how to cook a python, as researchers come together to learn whether it is safe for humans to consume the creatures, CNN reported Sunday.

    According to the report, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is teaming up with the state's Health Department to investigate mercury levels in pythons and conclude if it is safe for humans to eat them. If they decide it is safe, pythons may soon appear on restaurant menus across the state. 

    The new study is led and funded by the South Florida Water Management District, after previously launching its Python Elimination Program, through which over 6,000 pythons have been removed from Florida's Everglades National Park.

    "It is early on in the process for the mercury study. We are currently in the tissue collection stage of the project, and Covid has pushed our timeline back a bit," Susan Neel, a wildlife commission spokeswoman, told CNN. "The plan is to have most of these samples come from pythons that are caught by our contractor program."

    According to the spokeswoman, the study is to develop and share "consumption advisories for Burmese pythons in South Florida to better inform the public" in hopes that Floridians may soon be able to aid the program while also enjoying what may become a new delicacy.

    "Mercury is a natural occurring element in the environment and it is high in the Everglades," Mike Kirkland, the Python Elimination Program manager, told CNN. "Mercury bioaccumulates in the environment and you will find high levels of mercury at the top of the food chain where pythons have unfortunately positioned themselves."

    According to Donna Kalil, one of the program's python bounty hunters, python is "really good when you cook it right".

    This would be a wonderful way to get more people involved with helping us remove pythons from the environment. It would be a good thing for people to hunt and eat them but we need to make sure they're safe first", she told CNN.

    In her Instagram, she shares pictures of dishes she has made out of python meat - particularly, a so-called "python jerky".

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Donna Kalil (@donnakalil)

    Nonvenomous snakes, pythons pose a serious risk to wildlife in Florida's Everglades National Park as the species are invasive and their population can grow very fast and could potentially spread across the United States, especially if the country sees deep changes in climate due to global warming.

    Residents of the state are asked by officials to remove and humanely kill pythons if they can, and report any sightings.

    Related:

    Huge 10ft Bloated-Belly Python Killed in India on Suspicion of Swallowing Baby - Video
    Scratch My Back: Gator Gets Groomed at Everglades Holiday Park in Florida
    Python Attack: Video of Strangled Puppy Escaping Death Will Leave You Shocked
    Tags:
    python, Florida, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mother Nature's Fury: Natural Disasters That Shook the World in 2020
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse