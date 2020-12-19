Register
11:55 GMT19 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Internet user

    Individuals Would Be Better Off Having Their Credit Score Based on Web Search History, IMF Advises

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107682/54/1076825450_0:98:1920:1178_1200x675_80_0_0_b7cf8ed4d291efa772188270c0279969.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202012191081509234-individuals-would-be-better-off-having-their-credit-score-based-on-web-search-history-imf-advises/

    As follows from a new report for the International Monetary Fund, traditional financial institutions, despite them still standing on solid ground when it comes to business-to-business operations, might soon be a thing of the past.

    A team of researchers has looked into the possibility of using large bulks of predominantly open-source data – from one's browsing to search and purchase history for lenders to better determine their clients' credit rating, or score as it's commonly referred to.

    The findings from a working paper have been presented in a new blog post for the International Monetary Fund.

    The researchers came to the conclusion that the practice could result in borrowers having easier access to money in the event of them being rejected by traditional financial institutions.

    "Fintech's potential to reach out to over a billion unbanked people around the world, and the changes in the financial system structure that this can induce, can be revolutionary", the team says.
    Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009
    © REUTERS / Rick Wilking
    'Blow-Up' Event Could Crush US Dollar as Multi-Trillion Debt Mounts, Ex-IMF Deputy Head Warns

    The notion of using web search history to base one's credit score on will purportedly be rooted in the idea that lenders' reliance on some hard data may easily obscure borrowers' chances to take out a loan, for instance, by painting overly dire pictures at times of universal, global crises.

    Referring to such information as search history as soft-data bits, the researchers suggested borrowers have higher odds when enjoying a closer and more sincere relationship with a prospective lender.

    "Banks tend to cushion credit terms for their long-term customers during downturns", the paper's authors write. 

    Yet, a question arises as to how the relevant data would be incorporated into credit ratings and how decisively tech giants would step into the new fintech venture.

    The researchers acknowledge though that there certainly will be privacy and policy standards related to incorporating this kind of soft data into financial analysis. For instance, Facebook and Apple could potentially be required to have a laxer approach to linking unencrypted information with individual accounts, so as to get their hands on personal finance-related information unhindered.

    While the researchers make it clear that tech companies have advantages over banks, especially in terms of individuals' banking operations, they admit traditional institutions still continue to dominate in business-to-business lending.

    "This may change, however, due to the rise of cloud computing, which may enable large technology firms to create B2B ecosystems that include large corporate customers", they point out.

    Related:

    IMF Official Says MENA Oil Exporters to Struggle Worst With Post-COVID Economic Recovery
    Germany Pledges Extra $3.4Bln to IMF Coronavirus Response Initiative
    'Blow-Up' Event Could Crush US Dollar as Multi-Trillion Debt Mounts, Ex-IMF Deputy Head Warns
    IMF Approves $6.5Bln Loan for Ecuador, Ecuadorian President Says
    Tags:
    finances, IMF, blog
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Night Life in Wuhan as City Returns to Normalcy Year After COVID Outbreak
    Night Life in Wuhan as City Returns to Normalcy Year After COVID Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse