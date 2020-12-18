Russian Scientists Develop Imaging Software to Visualise Cities, Planets

Scientists at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics (PRUE) have developed a non-scale computer environment for rendering real and artificial landscapes. The experts said the system can be used to render geometric modelling of landscapes, planetary systems, buildings, and many other objects, the university's press service reported.

According to PRUE scientists, the developed system can visualise objects of any size – from microscopic to supra-galactic – as there are no restrictions on the real geometric dimensions of the objects modelled. Furthermore, the computer environment features free navigation between different scale levels, like allowing you to take a "walk" along the ocean shore or "view" it from space.

"The project's main objective is to develop and implement a software environment for non-scale geometric modelling. It can be used to visualise objects of any nature and scale: planetary systems, satellite constellations, continents, cities, and road networks", Timur Sadykov, Head of the Laboratory of Artificial Intelligence, Neurotechnology and Business Analytics at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, said.

According to him, the system can already produce static images, record video clips, and perform intelligent data analysis.

"To date, we have created a library of modifiable objects. The list is already extensive. It includes landscape elements (mountains, rivers, lakes, continents, and oceans), buildings and structures (down to furniture), atmosphere, planetary systems, galaxies, and other objects. We have also implemented a procedural generation of objects of arbitrary scale and developed modules of client-server and logic state synchronisation", Sadykov said.

The researchers believe the geometric modelling system can be used to create digital twins, to analyse, and optimise logistics solutions, and to apply it to resource management tasks.

The authors of the study said the geometric modelling programme currently contains tens of thousands of lines of code. The non-scale environment is built on the .NET platform using the C# programming language.

In the future, the researchers plan to launch the system for general use.

The author of the project is Timur Zhukov, a researcher at the Laboratory of Artificial Intelligence, Neurotechnology, and Business Analytics at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics.