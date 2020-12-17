Register
15:40 GMT17 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian woman makes a drain for dirty water to pass next to plastic bottles collected for recycling at a garbage dumping site in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018

    Russian Scientists Create Self-Healing Roads Made of Garbage

    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 51
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106293/92/1062939282_0:244:5760:3484_1200x675_80_0_0_eaf6ef7328982e4ef01f04d5c2884330.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202012171081491311-russian-scientists-create-self-healing-roads-made-of-garbage/

    Researchers at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics (PRUE) have suggested improving the quality of roads by using secondary raw materials. The experts claim they have succeeded in creating a new durable material from refuse for roadbed construction.

    The scientists believe the development will also help reduce the harmful emissions caused by the production of polymers and stabilise the environmental situation that has developed around garbage with long degradation time, the university's press service reported.

    Chinese labourer sorting out plastic bottles for recycling in Dong Xiao Kou village, on the outskirt of Beijing (File)
    © AFP 2020 / FRED DUFOUR
    Chinese labourer sorting out plastic bottles for recycling in Dong Xiao Kou village, on the outskirt of Beijing (File)

    According to the PRUE specialists, the main achievement of their research is the creation of a new bitumen-polymer composition with high adhesion and elasticity characteristics and increased resistance to various weather conditions. It can be used for the production of roadbed material, paving slabs, and auxiliary elements.

    “The resulting material is very strong. We tested bitumen binders for asphalt concrete, specifically, micro- and ultra-dispersed magnetic and metallic fillers. Moreover, we were able to determine the optimum ratio of various components in the bitumen binder to ensure efficient absorption of microwave electromagnetic radiation and the creation of self-healing asphalt concrete road surfaces”, Anatoly Olkhov, lead researcher at the Laboratory of Advanced Composite Materials and Technologies at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, said.

    According to the expert, the development of composite materials based on recycled waste, such as packaging materials, will reduce the environmental stress that has developed around the high volume of waste that is difficult to recycle and has a long natural degradation time. The new way of using recycled materials will cut emissions from the production of virgin polymers by partially replacing them with secondary raw materials.

    “The composition is based on an integrated approach using modern synthetic polymeric materials, dispersed particles in the nanoscale range and natural biopolymers”, Olkhov said.

    The specialists noted that composite materials based on secondary synthetic polymers modified with natural biopolymers can be successfully used in landscape design to produce geogrids, geomats, and geonets. The scientists have also created a biopolymer geotextile with an accelerated herbaceous germination function.

    In the future, the authors of the research plan to implement their ideas step by step in road construction and other areas of life.

    The study was carried out as part of the research project “Development of recycling technologies of secondary polymeric materials for the production of products for transport construction”.

    Tags:
    polymers, emissions, Environment, science
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse