Register
12:34 GMT17 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    China's national flag is seen unfurled from the Chang'e-5 spacecraft on the moon, in this panoramic handout image provided by China National Space Administration (CNSA) December 4, 2020.

    China's Chang'e Space Programme to Study Possibility of Permanent Moon Base in Five Years, CNSA Says

    © REUTERS / CNSA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081385175_148:0:3789:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_f4dcddafab6ac6d03f7640e6d43fb4b3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202012171081490030-chinas-change-space-programme-to-study-possibility-of-permanent-moon-base-in-five-years-cnsa-says/

    According to a report, China's national space agency said it would invite other agencies and foreign partners to work jointly on the project if possible, with the next lunar mission likely to take place in the next five years.

    The China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced it will analyse whether it can build a permanent base on the moon, media reports revealed on Thursday.

    China's space agency will explore the potential lunar base in a future Chang'e-8 mission, a Global times report found, adding the new expedition would also test emerging 3D printing capabilities to construct the base.

    China's national flag is seen unfurled from the Chang'e-5 spacecraft on the moon, in this handout image provided by China National Space Administration (CNSA) December 4, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CNSA
    China's Chang'e 5 Successfully Returns to Earth Carrying Lunar Samples
    Beijing hopes to place Chinese astronauts on the Moon by 2030 to build a permanent research base near the satellite's south pole, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday, adding it was set to launch a space station next year.

    The news comes after China announced it would invite international scientists to join lunar research projects to boost scientific results, Wu Yanhua, vice administrator to the CNSA, said at a press conference in Beijing.

    The recent Chang'e 5 mission was carried out with partners from the European Space Agency, Namibia, Pakistan and Argentina, among others, Wu said in the statement as quoted by China Daily.

    Chang'e 5 'Next Small Step' in China's Space Ambitions

    The unmanned Chang'e 5 successfully returned from its trip after gathering dust samples for study after its launch on 23 November and 23-day journey.

    The mission was the first to collect lunar samples in 44 years, with China becoming the third such country to have reached the milestone, according to state media.

    Chinese president Xi Jinping congratulated the team on Thursday, stating the complicated space programme marked "a great step forward in China's space industry" and would contribute to "deepening the understanding of the origin of the moon and the evolution history of the solar system".

    "Your remarkable feats will always be remembered by our country and people," the Chinese president added.

    In this Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, an aerial view shows the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) in the remote Pingtang county in southwest China's Guizhou province
    © AP Photo / Liu Xu/Xinhua
    China Opens World's Largest Radio Telescope FAST to Foreign Talent, Displaces US Arecibo Observatory
    The news comes just days after Beijing announced it would open its Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) to foreign astronomers to attract global talent. The 500-metre device is the world's largest radio telescope, placing China ahead of the United States following a disaster which destroyed the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico in mid-December.

     

    Related:

    China Urged To Boost Self-Reliance In Key Technologies Amid US Trade, Tech Wars - PLA Military Paper
    Chinese Flag and Soil Samples: Chang'e 5 Completes Lunar Orbit Docking
    China Opens World's Largest Radio Telescope FAST to Foreign Talent, Displaces US Arecibo Observatory
    China's Chang'e 5 Successfully Returns to Earth Carrying Lunar Samples
    Tags:
    Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST), China space program, chinese space program, lunar mission, lunar probe, lunar base, Chang'e 5
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse