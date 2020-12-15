Register
19:19 GMT15 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Yellowstone Supervolcano

    'Mantle Melting Anomaly', Magma Reservoir System Reside Beneath Yellowstone, Media Says

    © AP Photo / Julie Jacobson
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 71
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105712/16/1057121646_0:156:3000:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_ec95dfafaee4ae0a5d63abb8c2efe24a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202012151081470906-mantle-melting-anomaly-magma-reservoir-system-reside-beneath-yellowstone-media-says/

    Eruptions at Yellowstone occur "once or twice every million years," while lava flows are more common, scientist explains. However, an eruption would be "catastrophic."

    Anyone worried about Yellowstone’s volcano erupting can rest assured that the US Geological Survey is keeping very close tabs on the caldera, and it says the chances are “very remote,” the Daily Express reports. 

    Mike Poland, scientist-in-charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, revealed that there's a "mantle melting anomaly deep beneath the surface," which feeds "a couple of magma chambers."

    He says one is pretty deep “15 miles or so beneath the surface, and it's full of very low viscosity magma called basalt,” which is apparently the kind stuff that spews out of Hawaii’s volcanoes. It’s “low viscosity, flows very easily. In turn, Yellowstone’s “basaltic magma body feeds a higher-level reservoir of rhyolite – a sticky magma, prone to be more explosive, and this sits about three miles beneath the surface in parts of Yellowstone."

    Poland noted, however, that one should not think of these chambers as "gigantic magma bodies that are just full of roiling, boiling liquid material."

    "In fact, most of this is solid. The upper reservoir is only five to 15 percent molten, and the lower reservoir is only about two to five percent molten," Poland explained. "It’s a mushy plasticky zone with little bits of melt in the middle. That's what the Yellowstone magma system looks like, and this is what drives the hazards in the region. Now, of course, the most well-known hazards are the big explosions, that's what everyone talks about."

    He also warned that a super eruption of Yellowstone, like the ones that already happened hundreds of thousands of years ago, "would be very devastating to the central part of the US.”

    "We've done simulations on how ash would fall and blanket much of the US, this is probably what happened when this caldera first formed 631,000 years ago," he  Poland remarked, noting, however, that "the chances of this sort of event are very remote” as they occur "once or twice every million years.”

    "What happens more often are lava flows. Since the last big Yellowstone explosion 631,000 years ago, there have been about two dozen lava flows, and you can see them here in these different colours," he said. "The initial pulse of lava flow activity was 500-600,000 years ago. We had these orange bits of lava come out, and then there was another pulse of activity that occurred about 170,000 to 70,000 years ago, that gave us all of this pink [shaded] lava here."

    Tags:
    observation, magma, volcano, Yellowstone National Park, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    Anti-Lockdown, Anti-Vaccine Protest Outside Parliament in London as Infections Surge in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse