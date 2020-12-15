Register
13:25 GMT15 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe

    Soil, Gas Dating to Dawn of Solar System Scooped Up By Japan's Breakthrough Asteroid Sample Mission

    Courtesy of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    Hayabusa2 was launched in 2014 on a mission to the asteroid Ryugu, reaching its destination in 2018 and scooping up samples, some of them from beneath the space rock’s surface, in 2019, with scientists expecting the material to offer clues into the origins of life on Earth.

    Officials from Japan's space agency have announced that the capsule delivered by the country's Hayabusa2 spacecraft from the distant asteroid Ryugu contains more than the originally-anticipated amount of sample soil and gases.

    ​On 14 December the pan-shaped capsule, 40 centimetres (15 inches) in diameter, was opened for the first time since its touchdown in Australia on 6 December, with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) confirming its staff had spotted black particles on the bottom of the capsule's sample catcher.

    ​On Tuesday, as they hailed the mission as a milestone in planetary research, JAXA revealed that scientists found more of the soil and gas samples in a compartment that stored them from the first of Hayabusa's two touchdowns on the asteroid in 2019.

    “We have confirmed a good amount of sand apparently collected from the asteroid Ryugu, along with gases,'' JAXA Hayabusa2 project manager Yuichi Tsuda said in an online news conference, adding:

    “The samples from outside of our planet, which we have long dreamed of, are now in our hands.''

    Sei-ichiro Watanabe, a Nagoya University Earth and environment scientist working with JAXA, said having more sample material to analyse will expand the scope of studies.

    Historic Mission

    Hayabusa2, targeted with collecting samples from the asteroid Ryugu, blasted off in 2014. This was the country’s second attempt at retrieving material from an asteroid, after Hayabusa1 in 2010 returned a sample of material from a small near-Earth asteroid named 25143 Itokawa to Earth for further analysis.

    Hayabusa2
    © CC BY 2.0 / DLR German Aerospace Center / Hayabusa2
    Hayabusa2

    Hayabusa2 undertook a four-year journey that saw it arrive at Ryugu in June 2018 and deploy multiple landers onto the surface. It then carried out two touchdowns upon the surface to scoop up material: once, in February 2019 and again, in July 2019. On the second attempt the spacecraft had previously blasted a crater in the asteroid to sample subsurface material.

    After leaving the asteroid in November 2019, Hayabusa2 returned back to Earth in December 2020, releasing the sample capsule, which re-entered our atmosphere on December 6 and landed in Australia.

    ‘Data’ From Billions of Years Ago

    Scientists are hoping that pristine samples from the asteroid’s subsurface - unaffected by space radiation and other environmental factors - can offer information dating billions of years back, to the dawn of the Solar System. The material may offer proof to substantiate the theory that asteroids, like Ryugu, could have delivered the ‘building blocks of life’ to Earth.

    The samples may also offer clues as to the mystery of water on asteroids like Ryugu, as well as seed-like rocks called chondrules.

    After extensive analysis in Japan, some of the samples will be shared with NASA and other international space agencies beginning in 2022.

    Meanwhile, the Hayabusa2 mission continues, as it proceeds on an 11-year journey to its next destination: a fast-rotating asteroid known as 1998 KY26.

     

     

    Related:

    MASCOT Lander Snaps First Image on Asteroid Ryugu (PHOTO)
    Japan's Hayabusa-2 Probe Expected to Land on Asteroid Ryugu in Late February
    Japanese Probe Hayabusa2 Successfully Performs 2nd Touchdown on Ryugu Asteroid
    Hayabusa2 Capsule With Samples From Ryugu Asteroid Delivered to Japan, Report Says
    Tags:
    Ryugu, Hayabusa, Hayabusa 2, asteroid, asteroid, Asteroid, asteroid, asteroids, JAXA, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    Anti-Lockdown, Anti-Vaccine Protest Outside Parliament in London as Infections Surge in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse