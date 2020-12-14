YouTube, Google Services Down for Users Worldwide

Attempts to access Google pages return various error codes.
According to Downdetector, users have been reporting difficulties with various services since 6:53 am EST.
User reports indicate Youtube TV is having problems since 6:59 AM EST. https://t.co/Aof8XRrMNJ RT if you're also having problems #youtubetvdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) December 14, 2020
User reports indicate Google Home is having problems since 7:01 AM EST. https://t.co/YGBGopsMdB RT if you're also having problems #googlehomedown— Downdetector (@downdetector) December 14, 2020
There has been no comment from Google so far.
