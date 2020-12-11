Scientists Develop Chocolate, Cupcake Recipes for Health and Longevity

Researchers at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics (PRUE) have developed recipes for sweets to help maintain health, productivity, and vigour. The “right” confectionery products include chocolate, cupcakes, waffles, and gingerbread with increased nutritional value, the university's press service reported.

The developed confectionery products are not just tasty, but also useful: they help protect your body against aggressive free radicals and allow you to balance the vitamin and micronutrient composition of food according to the body's age needs, the experts noted.

According to the scientists, it is difficult to make sweets an enriched food, as they are high in calories. However, the researchers have managed to increase the nutritional value by adding vegetable and animal proteins and biologically active substances. At the same time, they preserve the traditionally attractive taste.

“We have modelled a recipe of two protein components that are the closest in essential amino acid content to the 'ideal' protein. These components contribute to better digestion, absorption and assimilation of protein. The final content of nutrients in the products corresponds to the recommended dietary allowance”, a deputy director of the Research Institute of Food Security of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Manana Tkeshelashvili, commented.

According to the scientists, the sweets they have developed can be made at any production facility. Furthermore, all the new raw ingredients can be sourced domestically, and imported ingredients can be replaced.

“This recipe uses non-traditional vegetable raw materials from Russian producers, namely high-protein sunflower powder and freeze-dried milk thistle sprout powder”, Manana Tkeshelashvili said.

“The resulting chocolate has an increased nutritional value due to its protein content with a full range of essential amino acids and a micronutrient with hepatoprotective properties. The modelled recipe makes the chocolate resistant to the ‘greying’ process and prevents the formation of white coating that discourages customers”, Tkeshelashvili explained.

She also pointed out that these ingredients have previously never been used in such a combination in the manufacture of chocolate and other products. At the same time, the price of the new ingredients is comparable to that of sugar, which positively affects the final cost of chocolate for products. They are also rich in valuable amino acids and silymarin with hepatoprotective properties, which has a positive effect on liver and body function.

According to the scientists, the recipes developed for healthy sweets will be of interest to producers of confectionery products not only in Russia, but also in other countries.