Register
14:47 GMT09 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tombs of Great Pyramid's builders discovered in Egypt

    Egypt's Great Pyramid Earlier Featured Whole Layer of Sun-Affected Blocks, Engineer Says

    © Sputnik / Natalija Popova
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202012091081408485-egypts-great-pyramid-earlier-featured-whole-layer-of-sun-affected-blocks-engineer-says/

    The landmark 4,500-year-old tomb places and traditionally visited tourist attractions in greater Cairo and beyond have piqued curiosities for a great many years, intriguing with both its exterior and inner chambers. Now, another mystery around the outer casing of the Giza Pyramids might have finally been solved.

    Peter James, a structural engineer, who has been working to restore ancient monuments all around the world for many years, says he has uncovered the secret of why the ancient Egyptian pyramids' outer casing, including that of the Great Pyramid of Giza, eventually vanished, a new Express report has it.  

    When the famed structure on the Giza Plateau, the only remaining Wonder of the Ancient World, was built, it was believed to feature a layer of white "casing stones" – neatly arranged slant-faced flattened blocks of well-polished white limestone. Yet, it was said not to have survived to the present-day, with a massive earthquake having loosened many of its constituent parts. What was left behind was solely the underlying stepped core structure.

    James, however, suggested in his new book titled "Saving the Pyramids: Twenty First Century Engineering and Egypt's Ancient Monuments" that an unexpected mistake might have occurred.

    "The final failure of the magnificent structures could never have been predicted by the pharaoh or his team of builders", he wrote, suggesting that neither the pharaoh, King Khufu, who commissioned the landmark nor his builders would have been able to understand that after they "had spent so much time and effort on constructing these wonderful structures to the god Ra, their Sun god, he would have been the instrument to destroy the outer casing and undo all their good work".

    To prove his poiint, James, who has spent the last 14 years working to preserve Egypt's historic sites, brought up the so-called Bent Pyramid, an ancient Egyptian building located at the royal necropolis of Dahshur, about 40 kilometres south of Cairo, erected under the Old Kingdom Pharaoh Sneferu. He revealed that the building from 2600 BC still boasts its original outer limestone casing, thanks to the peculiarities of its structure.

    Snefru's Bent Pyramid in Dahshur
    © CC BY 3.0 / Ivrienen / Snefru's Bent Pyramid in Dahshur
    Snefru's Bent Pyramid in Dahshur

    "All the missing cladding appears at interfaces or change of directions in the structure. In the case of the Bent Pyramid and, I believe, all the pyramids, the outer casing has been affected by thermal movement", James wrote, saying that while the Sun must have caused the blocks to move, the angle of the structure could have ultimately saved the building.

    The engineer says that Sneferu's second pyramid is the only one to still have a whole suite of casing stones intact – "of the seven great pyramids in that area of the Old Kingdom – all the others have lost theirs", he went on. The reason behind it was that during the day, the Sun would expand the outer casing, attached to the pyramid's main body.

    "Then, as it expanded the joints would open slightly and you would get sand, grit, and various other things inside. Then, at night, it would shrink and go back down again", he assumed.

    The Newport-based Egyptologist detailed how the Bent Pyramid is not a one-piece structure, but rather "a pyramid on top of a trapezoid", with its unique angle and expansion that differs from all of the remaining structures, enabling it to survive intact.

    Related:

    Holy Pharaoh! Egyptian Model Arrested For Disrespectful Photo Shoot Near Pyramids
    Great Pyramid of Giza Was Built Differently Than Previously Believed, Engineer Says
    Isaac Newton's Unpublished Works Decoding The Secrets of the Pyramids and Divine Prophecy Go On Sale
    Tags:
    history, mystery, tourist attraction, Egypt, pyramids
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman uses a face mask as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia on 19 March 2020.
    Life in the COVID-19 Era
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse