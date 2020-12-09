Register
13:15 GMT09 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Gas Mask

    Scientists Discover Method to Improve Explosive Gas Detectors

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/09/1081407806_0:134:1920:1214_1200x675_80_0_0_d3c6bb23b00dce2099ce6a64b60f4351.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202012091081407777-scientists-discover-method-to-improve-explosive-gas-detectors/

    Scientists at the Samara National Research University named after S.P. Korolev (Samara University) have developed an innovative design for a highly sensitive sensor for explosive and toxic gas leak detection. Specialists expect that the device will be mass-produced and widely used for safety control at enterprises.

    Scientists at Samara University have managed to develop a high-sensitivity detector of combustible and toxic gases. This became possible due to the coupling of a standard ridge and slot waveguides in one device, the experts said.

    According to the developers, infrared detectors of explosive and toxic gases are widely used for production control and occupational safety at industrial and other hazardous facilities, where it is important to detect leakages in time. At the same time, experts note that the problem of enhancing the sensitivity of sensors to detect low concentrations of such gases remains.

    The researchers explained that infrared gas detectors register a gas leakage with a special beam. A silicon ridge waveguide is capable of confining the light in its core. The sensing capability of a standard waveguide is not sufficient for a detailed analysis of the air composition in the room, as it interacts poorly with the environment. As a result, the sensitivity of the device remains relatively low.

    The scientists have managed to show that the use of a slot waveguide, where light is held between two silicon rails, can significantly increase the sensitivity of the detector by enhancing the light-matter interaction.

    “Strong light confinement in the air gap of the slot waveguide provides direct interaction of radiation with the gas if it is present in the room. This is because the light encounters a large disturbance in the electric field because the difference between the refractive index of the silicon and air is quite high”, Muhammad Ali Butt, a senior researcher at the Department of Technical Cybernetics at Samara University, explained.

    According to experts, the device demonstrated its effectiveness for methane gas detection. However, like other detectors, the device with the new design can be configured to register different gases. All you need to do is to select the appropriate wavelength of light.

    The authors of the study said that the new design of the detector is based on technology that is already used in industry today: light is transmitted from a standard ridge waveguide through a special segment to the silicon slot waveguide. They believe this will ensure a low cost of the detector in mass production.

    The research team is continuing to look for promising methods to develop gas detectors of different types for specific tasks. For example, installing a detector onto an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), including a stratospheric one, would facilitate the detection of greenhouse gases (particularly methane) in the atmosphere.

    The study results have been published in the Journal of Applied Optics.

    Tags:
    toxic gas, science
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman uses a face mask as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia on 19 March 2020.
    Life in the COVID-19 Era
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse