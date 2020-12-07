SpaceX Dragon Docks at ISS for Resupply Mission

Watch a live broadcast of SpaceX CRS-21 Dragon Cargo Craft mission docking at the International Space Station on Monday, 7 December.
Earlier, NASA said the SpaceX Dragon would deliver supplies essential to support probes taking place at the ISS. Among other things, the spacecraft is transporting the Nanoracks Bishop Airlock, an airtight segment which is used to transfer payloads between the inside and outside of the ISS.
During the station's Expeditions 64 and 65, more than 250 science and research investigations are scheduled to take place.
SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft will spend about a month attached to the ISS before returning to Earth.
