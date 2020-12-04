Register
15:55 GMT04 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The unique technique of multi-photon microscopy which has been developed by Olympus company for the Far Eastern Federal University is operational in the lab

    Dozens of Terabits Per Second: Russian Physicists Reveal the Creation of Future Technologies

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/04/1081362008_0:245:2769:1802_1200x675_80_0_0_cea9595ff8935efbcb7d1ea896ed147d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202012041081358321-dozens-of-terabits-per-second-russian-physicists-reveal-the-creation-of-future-technologies/

    In the long-term, photonics-based devices will almost completely replace the electronics we have been using, scientists from the National Research Nuclear University "MEPhI" told Sputnik, commenting on the advanced Russian developments accelerating technology in this area.

    Wireless communication at speeds of dozens of terabits per second, data processing at a rate of dozens of gigabits, and holograms that create three-dimensional images "in the air" are just some of the most pressing goals of modern photonics, scientists have said.

    When will standard electronics become obsolete?

    Photonics is a branch of science and technology dealing with the processes of light emissions, their recording, and changes to their properties. Photonics-based technology doesn't only include optical connections and laser discs, but also many other promising devices. The 21st century is the century of photonics, believe scientists from the "MEPhI" Institute For Laser and Plasma Technologies.

    According to the scientists, photonics will revolutionise developments in older technical systems and make a seminal contribution to the emergence of fundamentally new ones in the next 10-20 years. First off, there will be public digital communications with speeds of terabits per second, data processing systems with a bandwidth of dozens of gigabits per second, as well as gigapixel displays – 2D, 3D, and holographic.

    A key advantage of photonic technology is its informative properties of light. Optical signals possess a natural vibration frequency that is thousands of times higher than radio signals, so their parameters can be changed much more rapidly, the "MEPhI" scientists explained. The range of frequencies transmitted by the light signal is extremely broad - one optical channel can, for instance, transmit all radio bands all at once.

    "When transmitting the light, it is possible to form two- and three-dimensional spatial distributions which present data, while an electrical signal travelling through a conductor is one-dimensional. Due to this, photonic systems operate at a greater speed and energy efficiency than their electronic predecessors we use today", "MEPhI" Professor Rostislav Starikov said.

    Holographic video: the reality of tomorrow

    The technology to form a light signal has made it possible to record and reproduce holographic videos. National Research Nuclear University scientists, however, argue that the systems are still expensive and imperfect, and for mass production several problems need to be solved. In particular, there are difficulties with the fast reproduction of holograms, as well as with their transmission over existing digital communication networks.

    Smart data and fast playback of three-dimensional video from digital holograms are being developed at the National Research Nuclear University (MEPhI)'s Institute For Laser and Plasma Technologies with assistance by the Russian Science Foundation under project No. 20-79-00291. The scientists are confident that the research in this area will make commercial holographic 3D video systems commonplace by the mid-2030s.

    "We have proposed and successfully tested a new method for the binary representation of digital holograms, which allows for holograms to be re-encoded in a form that is more suitable for transmission, as well as new methods of compression that are significantly superior to analogues and provide an acceptable level of quality loss in the resulting images", MEPhI Associate Professor Pavel Cheryomkhin said.      

    What will photon radio bring to the world?

    Another promising research area is microwave photonics, or radiophotonics, which investigate the possibility of transmitting and processing radio signals through the use of light. Such systems bypass conventional radio systems in terms of noise immunity, weight, and size specifications. What is more important though is that radiophotonic systems provide an extremely broad signal bandwidth, over 100 gigahertz.

    Existing experimental models of radiophotonic systems demonstrate signal processing rates that are unattainable in conventional electronic devices. For example, they perform analogue-to-digital conversions thousand times faster than existing electronics.

    Russia and the international community are currently implementing photonic transmission lines for radio signals that possess enormous information capacity, the "MEPhI" scientists reported. The emergence of devices in which light is also used for processing radio signals - photonic radars – is practically inevitable. An active phased antenna array (AFAR) based on photonics, which will allow for the tracking of any type of targets with high accuracy at a great distance, is also highly anticipated.

    Theoretical and experimental research in the field of analogue-digital systems of microwave photonics has been successfully carried out at the "MEPhI" Institute For Laser and Plasma. Specialists from the Laboratory of Optical Information Processing have created a photonic system for the analogue-digital processing of radio signals in the centimeter range.

    Based on this device, specialists from "MEPhI", together with scientists from other Russian organisations, have created one of the first radio engineering systems with microwave photonic elements in the world. The latter has already successfully passed field tests as well. As the scientists explained, such devices are much lighter and more energy efficient than their electronic counterparts.

    Incredible speed and superior quality

    Looking ahead, optical-digital systems that use the parallel processing of spatial optical signals will be able to provide data processing at a speed of up to 100 gigabits per second. The systems can be used, for instance, in image recognition or data coding. Research in the field of processing two-dimensional optical signals was also carried out at "MEPhI" and was focused on the creation of diffractive and holographic systems using coherent laser and incoherent radiation.

    "Our team is successfully developing methods for the high-speed and high-precision formation of specified informative light distributions, which will allow us to represent huge amounts of information without errors and losses", Rostislav Starikov said.

    A new type of optical-digital diffraction system is being developed and designed for encoding information at the National Research Nuclear University "MEPhI" Department of Laser Physics under the leadership of Professor Nikolay Evtikhiev, within the framework of the Russian Science Foundation project No. 19-19-00498. A binary data encoding system has already been created and tested, providing a working speed of dozens of gigabits per second.

    Other research by the department's specialists is aimed at creating high-speed smart systems to recognise visual images. According to the scientists, the possibilities of recognising megapixel images at a speed of over 10,000 frames per second have been demonstrated, which is hundreds of times higher than the potential capabilities of electronic analogues.

    Tags:
    future, technology, science, MEPhI, physics
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse