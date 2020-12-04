Register
02:02 GMT04 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    NASA IDs Suspected Near-Earth Asteroid as Centaur Rocket Stage From Ill-Fated 1966 Moon Mission

    © NASA . NASA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/03/1081352402_0:27:1200:702_1200x675_80_0_0_afc02392368ed86f4e64243d908795e7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202012041081352687-nasa-ids-suspected-near-earth-asteroid-as-centaur-rocket-stage-from-ill-fated-1966-moon-mission/

    What has turned out to be nothing more than a large piece of space trash from a failed moon mission led astronomers at the US space agency NASA on a wild goose chase for three months as they raced to figure out if the mysterious object posed a danger to Earth.

    Astronomers have finally confirmed what they had long suspected: a mysterious, near-Earth object they once thought was an asteroid is actually a 42-foot-long Centaur rocket booster used in a 1966 unmanned mission to the moon.

    NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) announced on Wednesday the results of some serious stellar sleuthing that proved once and for all that the odd object detected in September is of Earthly origin.

    Initially spotted by the Pan-STARRS1 survey telescope in Hawaii as part of a larger effort to detect near-Earth asteroids that might pose a danger to life on the planet, the mystery object dubbed Near Earth Object (NEO) 2020 SO is a Centaur rocket stage, the top part of a Centaur-Atlas rocket that lifted the Surveyor 2 lunar probe into space on September 20, 1966.

    As they studied the new object, scientists noticed some strange things that should not happen to asteroids, such as that it was being pushed by solar radiation. By tracing the object’s past orbital path backwards, they found it passed so close to Earth in 1966 that it could have believably come from the planet itself.

    "It was clearly not from a launch to Mars or Venus or any of the others because they would be in orbits that would carry them out toward those planets. It has all of the hallmarks of a lunar mission," Paul Chodas, head of the JPL’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, told Space.com in October.

     

    © NASA . NASA
    At launch pad 36-A, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, cables help guide the second stage of an Atlas II/Centaur rocket as it is lifted up the gantry (behind it) for mating with the first stage.

    He explained that the object’s orbit makes sense as a lunar rocket because of its speed and angle. "The spacecraft had to slow down, you want to approach the moon fairly slowly," Chodas said. "So the rocket body missed the moon and went into orbit around the sun, just barely."

    "We've kind of mused about whether [or] when this would this happen," he added. "I've over the years looked at asteroid orbits to see if any of them was in an orbit around the sun that was likely to have been associated with a launch."

    Still, it remained to be proven just what 2020 SO was.

    A spectral analysis of 2020 SO returned some strange results: it didn’t look like stainless steel researchers expected to see if it were a rocket piece, but it did resemble it somewhat. That’s when they realized the steel they were looking at it had been in space for 54 years, exposed to radiation and other hazards, and they set out to find a way to verify what such an object would look like now.

    "We knew that if we wanted to compare apples to apples, we'd need to try to get spectral data from another Centaur rocket booster that had been in Earth orbit for many years to then see if it better matched 2020 SO's spectrum," Vishnu Reddy, an associate professor and planetary scientist at the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory at the University of Arizona, said in the JPL release on Wednesday. 
    © NASA . NASA
    A Centaur second-stage rocket being assembled and readied at a General Dynamics factory for launch, November 8, 1962

    "Because of the extreme speed at which Earth-orbiting Centaur boosters travel across the sky, we knew it would be extremely difficult to lock on with the IRTF [Infrared Telescope Facility] long enough to get a solid and reliable data set."

    Then, two days ago, serendipity: another Centaur rocket from the same era passed before Reddy’s team. On December 1, they found a slow-moving Centaur D rocket booster used in 1971 to lift a geostationary communications satellite and compared the spectra they observed with that of 2020 SO. It was a perfect match.

    Surveyor 2 was to have been the third man-made object to make a soft landing on the moon. In February 1966, the Soviet Union’s Luna 9 became the first, with the United States’ Surveyor 1 landing in June of that year. Surveyor 2 was intended to photograph the lunar surface as well as to perform a “bouncing” maneuver, both of which would aid in planning the manned Apollo missions that followed a few years later. However, on the way to the moon, one of the maneuvering thrusters failed to ignite during a course adjustment, sending the spacecraft tumbling uncontrollably through space. 

    According to NASA, the craft crashed into the moon on September 23, 1966 - now we know the Centaur booster that helped push it out there kept going and is still flying around today, causing headaches at NASA 54 years later.

    Related:

    Roscosmos Chief Confirms Detection of Faulty Detail in Russia's Soyuz Rocket in Kourou
    To the Moon & Back: What Does the Future Have in Store for Trump's Space Force, Artemis Programme?
    Photos: China’s Chang’e-5 Moon Probe Sends Back Samples, Stunning Images From Surface
    Tags:
    mystery, asteroid, near-Earth objects (NEO), rocket, Centaur, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combination image shows a file photo dated Thursday, 5 December 2019 of the traditional Christmas Market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, top, and the square on Saturday, 28 November 2020, below.
    Christmas Fairs Before and After Coronavirus Pandemic
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse