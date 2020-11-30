Boy Finds Mysterious 3,000 Year Old Artifact From Time of Ancient Judah – Photos

Situated at the heart of the Fertile Crescent, birthplace of multiple ancient civilizations, the soil which makes up modern-day Israel contains underneath it a wealth of ancient artifacts, offering clues on everything from the birth of contemporarily theistic religions to the state of the world’s magnetic field.

A nine-year-old boy taking part in a volunteer archeological dig project has discovered what appears to be an incredibly well-preserved gold bead from the First Temple period that could be close to 3,000 years old.

Volunteer grade school student Binyamin Milt discovered the tiny, 6mm x 4mm artefact while working on the Temple Mount Sifting Project (TMSP), a Bar-Ilan University initiative created in 2004 and dedicated to recover and study ancient artifacts from debris removed from the Temple Mount/Haram esh-Sharif in Jerusalem without proper care.

The three-dimensional, dissected corn husk-like piece of jewelry has four layers, each of them consisting of tiny golden globules connecting to one another in the shape of a flower. TMSP says the bead’s ancient manufacturing method is called granulation, with gold or silver granules attached to one another in a two or three dimensional manner in a circular arrangement. The process of creating the jewelry is said to have been highly technologically advanced, involving the use of high temperature smelting, chemical processing and skilled artisanry.

© Photo : Temple Mount Sifting Project Ancient gold bead.

The immaculate preservation of the bead over so many centuries initially led the archeologist supervising the sifting to believe that it was a modern item.

Archeologists estimate the bead to date back to the Second Iron Age and the time of the First Temple – i.e. the Ancient Temple of Solomon which existed between 950 and 586 BC, making it at least 2,500 years old, and possibly close to 3,000 years old.

The artifact is particularly rare, TMSP says, since other, similar beads found in the same area were made of silver, and jewelry of pure gold was extremely uncommon and usually imported from elsewhere. What’s more, while beads have been found in the region, they date back ‘only’ from the 13th century BC to the 4th century BC.

© Photo : Temple Mount Sifting Project Ancient golden bead.

The Temple Mount Sifting Project, which relies on a combination for volunteers, tourists, and public donations to keep going, has found a wide variety of historical artifacts going all the way back to the Stone Age, and all the way up to the Ottoman period (1517-1917) and the British Mandate for Palestine (1917-1948), with artifacts ranging from pottery and amulets to fragments of statues, figurines, architectural remains, and coins.

The golden bead’s discovery is quite literally just a small piece of an immense range of historically and archeologically significant items found in and around the city of Jerusalem. In recent years, archeologists have unearthed everything from hidden architectural sites to evidence of locations and persons mentioned in the Bible, and even archeological evidence that could help climate scientists uncover clues about how the Earth’s magnetic field functioned thousands of years ago.