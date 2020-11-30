Register
08:22 GMT30 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Modern infectious diseases hospital in Volzhsky

    Russian Scientists Have Learned How to Combat Harmful Fungi, While Sparing Beneficial Ones

    © Sputnik / Kirill Braga
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1b/1081296288_0:0:3052:1717_1200x675_80_0_0_d7d9c89e23a63fbea6e2186915da0021.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202011301081296487-russian-scientists-have-learned-how-to-combat-harmful-fungi-while-sparing-beneficial-ones/

    Scientists from Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU), together with foreign colleagues, have developed a method for the selective treatment of fungal infections.

    The researchers have found that silver nanoparticles present in the developed drugs effectively battle pathogenic types of fungi, without affecting the useful varieties, in contrast to traditional anti-fungal agents. The results of the study have been published in the journal Colloid and Interface Science Communications.

    Researchers from TPU, together with partners from Novosibirsk (SPC Vector-Vita) and from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), have been developing and testing medical and veterinary silver nanoparticles-based drugs for many years now. The effectiveness of such medications has been proven in relation to the treatment of more than 20 infectious diseases among humans, animals, and plants. The new development opens up the possibility of using silver nanoparticles to combat pathogenic fungal infections.

    Small silver particles, which are just 35 ± 15 nanometers (nm) in size, are distributed in a water environment to form a colloidal silver solution.

    This solution is unstable: silver particles collide with each other and precipitate. To prevent nanoparticle collusion, scientists add a polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) polymer to the solution, also known as polyvidone or povidone. Experts believe that this makes the obtaining of effective nanosilver medicine possible.

    Scientists note that there are currently lot of different colloidal silver drugs produced in the world, but not all of them are effective enough in fighting infections or, more importantly, safe when it comes to toxicity.

    According to researchers, the uniqueness of these developments is due to their high anti-infectious activity and non-toxicity when applied in therapeutic doses – something that has been proven in a number of studies published in leading international papers.

    “Silver nanoparticles (AgNPs), with a concentration of 25 μg/ml, were able to inhibit 90% of the growth of Candida Tropicalis cells (pathogen for candidiasis). Remarkably enough, 50% of the cell population of Saccharomyces Boulardii (a useful probiotic) remained viable, which could facilitate further reproduction of cells. This means that, unlike traditional antifungal drugs, silver nanoparticles destroy pathogenic fungi, but have a relatively weak effect on beneficial ones," Aleksey Pestryakov, professor from the TPU Research School of Chemistry and Applied Biomedical Sciences, told Sputnik.

    Detail of bone tissue
    © CC0
    Russian Scientists Create Sophisticated Material to Treat Bone Fractures
    After comparing the activity of silver nanoparticles with common antifungal agents, scientists have concluded that traditional drugs are either not very effective against both types of fungal species, or kill beneficial types along with pathogenic ones.

    Since diseases caused by fungi are common not only among humans but also prevalent among animals and plants, the results of the development can be used to treat fungal diseases in medicine, veterinary medicine, and agriculture, according to scientists. The research group is currently optimising the conditions for the use of developed drugs, including dosage, method of administration, and non-toxicity. The researchers will then conduct official testing, certification, and push for the commercialisation of the medications.

    Tags:
    university, scientists, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse