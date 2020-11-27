Register
12:28 GMT27 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    North Korean students work at computer terminals inside a computer lab at Kim Il Sung University

    Media Claims North Korea Launched a Cyberattack Against Covid Vaccine Developer AstraZeneca

    © AP Photo / David Guttenfelder, File
    Tech
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202011271081294054-media-claims-north-korea-launched-a-cyberattack-against-covid-vaccine-developer-astrazeneca/

    Also on Friday, a UK regulator confirmed that it had received a formal request from the government to assess the prospective Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Earlier, an executive from the British-Swedish pharma giant said its vaccine could be approved even if its effectiveness is no higher than 60 percent.

    North Korean hackers attempted to illegally access AstraZeneca's computer systems in recent weeks, Reuters has reported, citing two people said to be familiar with the situation.

    The hackers purportedly posed as recruiters, and attempted to break into company systems via malicious code hidden in fake job descriptions sent by LinkedIn and WhatsApp to company employees.

    The hack attacks, which are thought to have failed, reportedly sought to target a "broad set" of staff, including personnel working on AstraZeneca's coronavirus-related research.

    The sources said the hacking attack's attribution to North Korea was based on previous descriptions of the tools and techniques which US officials and others have alleged are used by Pyongyang. Three sources cited by the news agency said North Korean hacking activity has recently shifted from targeting media and the military-industrial complex to coronavirus research.

    North Korean officials have not commented on the latest hacking claims, but have previously dismissed all allegations against them.

    'North Korean Hack Attacks'

    The Covid-related hacking claims follow a bevy of reports in recent months on alleged hacking of Western vaccine research by actors ranging from Russia and China to Iran. All three countries have similarly denied the allegations, and in some cases pointed to the advanced state of their coronavirus preparations in comparison to their Western analogues.

    The US, its European allies, South Korea, Israel and others have repeatedly accused North Korea of engaging in a wide-ranging hacking campaign targeting everything from private networks to governments, militaries, financial institutions, the media, entertainment, critical infrastructure and international shipping firms.

    North Korean hackers have been accused of a range of nefarious activities in recent years, including the mass hack and leak of emails from Sony Pictures in 2014, the theft of tens of millions of dollars from the Central Bank of Bangladesh in 2016, and involvement in the WannaCry 2.0 ransomware attacks in 2017.

    In August 2020, former US National Security Agency technical director and cryptogropher Bill Binney told Sputnik that the Central Intelligence Agency has developed tools giving them the capability to spoof attacks to make them seem like they're coming from countries including Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and various Arab countries.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Related:

    North Korea Could be 'Training Dolphins for Military Purposes', Report Claims
    North Korea's Nukes 'Scared Off' Top Footballers From Playing in South Korean Clubs, New Book Claims
    US Imposes New North Korea Sanctions
    Kim Jong-Boom! Nuclear Watchdog Suspects North Korea of Expanding Activities at Secret Facility
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse