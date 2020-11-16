Register
13:09 GMT16 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe

    Soil Samples From Asteroid Ruygu May Reveal Secrets of the Universe, Say Scientists

    Courtesy of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    231
    Subscribe

    The celestial body orbits the Sun every 16 months at a distance of up to 131 million miles. For more than a year it was examined by the space probe Hayabusa2, launched by the Japanese space agency JAXA in 2014.

    Astrophysicists around the world are anxiously awaiting the arrival of soil samples from the asteroid Ruygu, which scientists say may answer the most important questions about the universe and our planet. In particular, the tiny grains of soil may solve the mystery of how water appeared on Earth.

    "Asteroids are the leftover building blocks from the formation of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago, and that makes them very important to science. If you want to know what the planet was initially made of, you need to study asteroids", said Martin Lee, professor of planetary science at Glasgow University.

    Professor Lee and his colleagues will be the first group of scientists in the world given samples from Ruygu.

    It is still unclear exactly how many samples the Hayabusa2 space probe managed to collect (its predecessor suffered numerous technical problems and collected very little material), but researchers are confident that with the help of a device called an atom probe they will be able to get results from the grains of material, which are just a few millimetres in diameter. The device will help identify individual atoms in the specks of soil.

    "Essentially, we will take a piece of soil and ablate its outer surface with a laser. In other words, we will blast off its atoms, one by one. And then each of these atoms will be measured to determine the identity of that element and its particular isotope. We will also be able to reconstruct exactly where the atom was positioned in the sample, so we will get a three-dimensional image of the atomic structure of our sample", said Professor Lee.

    The Water Mystery and Other Secrets

    It is well-known that water is a prerequisite for life. Seventy percent of our planet is covered by water and up to 60 percent of the human body is H2O, but how it ended up on Earth is still a mystery for scientists, because when the Solar System formed, the planets were too hot to sustain ice.

    According to one hypothesis, water was brought to our planet by icy asteroids and comets that pummeled the Earth for a long time.

    An examination of the comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko conducted between 2014 and 2016 revealed that the celestial body has water, but it's different from that found on our planet as it has levels of deuterium, an isotope of hydrogen. This led many astrophysicists to believe that water could have been on our planet since its formation.

    "However, it may be that these ancient comets have not been the only source of water from elsewhere in the Solar System and more recent reservoirs have been created by the solar wind battering rocks on asteroids", said Professor Lee. "Water created there might have lower levels of deuterium, and that would explain how our oceans came to contain water with a different isotope signature. And, of course, studying the atoms from the rocks of asteroid Ryugu, which has been battered by the solar wind for billions of years, may well give us the answer".

    Scientists say they expect the samples from Ruygu will solve other puzzles that have baffled astronomers for decades, one of them being what happens to space rocks when they are constantly bombarded with solar wind. Unlike our planet, asteroids and other celestial bodies don't possess a magnetic field and atmosphere.

    Milky Way Galaxy
    © CC0
    ESA Moves to Uncover Secrets of Distant Exoplanets Via Ariel Space Telescope

    "This bombardment may be triggering the creation of water on asteroids, protons are, essentially, hydrogen ions and could be reacting with oxygen in rocks to create water molecules", said Luke Daly, a member of the Glasgow University team.

    Researchers say the Hayabusa2 probe will release a capsule with the soil samples in the coming days. If all goes well the capsule will safely parachute to the Woomera test range in Australia on 6 December.

    Related:

    Nasa, SpaceX Launch First Operational Commercial Crew Mission 'Resilience' to ISS
    Scientific Association for the Development of Hydrogen Technologies Established in Russia
    Tags:
    astronomy, universe, Solar System, Earth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse