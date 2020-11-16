Register
    Toyota hydrogen fuel cell at the 2014 New York International Auto Show

    Scientific Association for the Development of Hydrogen Technologies Established in Russia

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Joseph Brent / Toyota hydrogen fuel cell at the 2014 New York International Auto Show
    Moscow (Sputnik) – Russian educational and science organisations engaged in hydrogen energy research have united into a group to develop the entire chain of hydrogen technologies in Russia, starting from the production of this gas to its use, the press service of the Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU), the initiator of the consortium, reported.

    The new group has been named "Technologic Hydrogen Valley". In addition to Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU), the consortium includes the Boreskov Institute of Catalysis of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Institute of Problems of Chemical Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IPCP RAS), the Topchiev Institute of Petrochemical Synthesis of the Russian Academy of Sciences (TIPS RAS), Samara State Technical University (SamGTU), and Sakhalin State University.

    Hydrogen as a chemical reagent is necessary for the chemical and food industries, oil refining, metallurgy, and other industrial production. Hydrogen is becoming increasingly widespread across the globe, both as eco-friendly automobile fuel and in autonomous sources of electrical energy with a capacity of up to several thousand kilowatts.

    Russia can become a leader in the field of hydrogen energy, and to achieve this goal in early 2021 will present proposals to stimulate hydrogen technology, said Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

    "To make Russia a leading player in this energy market of the future, the scientific community must combine its knowledge and efforts to multiply the reserves in the field of hydrogen technology. It is impossible to accomplish such tasks alone. This is why the first 'hydrogen consortium' in the country was created. The important thing is that it includes both universities and institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and all participants are organisations with the most serious scope of competence in the field of hydrogen", Andrey Yakovlev, acting rector of TPU, said in a message.

    FILE PHOTO: A new hydrogen fuel cell truck made by Hyundai is pictured ahead of a media presentation for the zero-emission transport of goods at the Verkehrshaus Luzern (Swiss Museum of Transport) in Luzern, Switzerland October 7, 2020
    © REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE
    New Safe Hydrogen Storage Being Developed in Russia
    The consortium's members will jointly develop technologies across the whole of the so-called "hydrogen chain": from technologies for its production and storage to safe use. The consortium plans to work closely with major Russian companies interested in developing hydrogen energy.

    The participants will develop a roadmap for further work in the near future. The first joint scientific conference is scheduled to be held in December of this year.

