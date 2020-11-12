Register
22:04 GMT12 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A visitor wearing a face mask takes a photo of a model of a coronavirus and boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at a display by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, 5 September 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic largely under control, China's capital on Saturday kicked off one of the first large-scale public events since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, as tens of thousands of attendees were expected to visit displays from nearly 2,000 Chinese and foreign companies showcasing their products and services.

    Sneaky ‘Hidden Gene’ Found Within Coronavirus Genetic Code May Help Explain Its Spread

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (239)
    237
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0b/1080742023_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_2da09f50f20e2ce4128f463a54699043.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202011121081142021-sneaky-hidden-gene-found-within-coronavirus-genetic-code-may-help-explain-its-spread/

    The World Health Organisation classified COVID-19 as a pandemic in March. Since then, the flu-like virus has spread to virtually every country in the world, infecting over 52.2 million people, claiming the lives of 1.29 million, and sparking a massive global economic and health crisis.

    Researchers from Taiwan, Germany and the United States have uncovered what they say is a new, previously unknown ‘overlapping gene’ hidden within the genetic code of SARS-CoV-2.

    In a new research paper on the gene, which has been dubbed ‘ORF3d’, scientists led by Academia Sinica/American Museum of Natural History postdoctoral researcher Chase Nelson explain that the reason the gene lay undetected for so long was because it is carefully hidden from view, concealed within a string of nucleotides, and overlapping with the sequences of other genes.

    “In terms of genome size, SARS-CoV-2 and its relatives are among the longest RNA viruses that exist,” Nelson explained in a press statement dedicated to the findings. “They are thus perhaps more prone to ‘genomic trickery’ than other RNA viruses,” he added.

    “We don’t yet know its function or if there’s clinical significance,” Nelson continued, referring to potential ‘blind spots’ for man-made pharmaceutical treatments for combating the virus caused by the discovery. “We predict this gene is relatively unlikely to be detected by a T-cell response, in contrast to the antibody response,” the academic suggested, referring to the white blood cells found in the human body to help it fight off diseases.

    Nelson and his colleagues expressed confidence that getting to know the coronavirus in more detail may help “reveal new avenues for coronavirus control, for example through antiviral drugs.”

    According to the researcher, it can’t be ruled out at this point that the ‘hidden gene’ may have come about as part of COVID-19’s evolution to replicate more efficiently, attack the immune system or aid in transmission. ORF3d is said to also be present in a previously found pangolin coronavirus, and to result in a strong antibody response in coronavirus-positive persons. The American Museum of Natural History specifies that the gene “has the potential to encode a protein that is longer than expected by chance alone.”

    The discovery is potentially an important one, given that SARS-CoV-2 has a total of just 15 known genes. Overlapping genes are said to be relatively common, but can be notoriously difficult to detect because many of the computer-assisted tools scientists use to study viruses are not explicitly designed to find them.

    Funding for the researchers’ investigation was provided by grants from Academia Sinica, which is a Taiwan-based research academy, the state government of Bavaria, Germany, a UK-based charity known as the National Philanthropic Trust (which receives funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation), the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and the US National Science Foundation (which also receives support from the tech billionaire).

    The researchers' findings has been published in eLife, an open-access academic journal.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (239)

    Related:

    Pumping Those Numbers Up: Biden Says '230 Mln Thousand Americans' Died From Coronavirus
    What the Future Holds for the US After the Election?; Coronavirus Medical Update
    Pfizer Says Developed Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate With Over 90% Success Rate
    UK Coronavirus Weekly Death Toll Surpasses 1,000 For First Time Since June Spike
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Delaware Senator and presidential candidate for the Democrats, Joe Biden, rests his head on the shoulder of his wife, Jill, as they stand in a hallway waiting for him to be introduced into a a rally at the UAW Hall in Dubuque, Iowa, on the day of the Iowa caucus Thursday, 3 January 2008.
    'I'm a Teacher, That's Who I am': Discovering Jill Biden
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse