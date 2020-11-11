Register
22:08 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Woman eating apple

    Scientists Make Sensor to Measure Antioxidants in Food and Drink

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 70
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0b/1081125898_0:0:1787:1005_1200x675_80_0_0_74ec4c81107a4921b9527760e8baee64.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202011111081125936-scientists-make-sensor-to-measure-antioxidants-in-food-and-drink/

    Scientists from Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) and Tomsk State University (TSU) have designed a useful tool to gauge the level of antioxidants in various foods, biologically active additives (BAA) and herbal infusions such as tea.

    A simple and compact colour sensor based on conventional plexiglass is able to replace laboratory tests in measuring of antioxidants, according to a study in the journal Spectrochimica Acta Part A: Molecular and Biomolecular Spectroscopy Journal.

    Many food products, dietary supplements and medicinal plant extracts contain biologically active antioxidants that slow down or inhibit processes in the body which harm human health. Up until now, scientists have assessed their antioxidant capacity using laboratory methods on specialised electrochemical or photometric equipment.

    But the researchers have come up with a compact and inexpensive analogue to replace the existing method: antioxidant capacity is determined by the intensity of the colour of the sensor, which depends on the number of antioxidants in the sample.

    “We have developed a miniature domestic sensor. It is a transparent polymer plate the size of a small coin that changes colour when it comes into contact with liquids that have antioxidants. With its help, anyone can determine the antioxidant properties of a product. Moreover, the sensor is compatible with modern analytical equipment, which then allows domestic results to be double-checked in the laboratory”, Mikhail Gavrilenko, a professor at the Division for Chemical Engineering of the TPU School of Earth Sciences and Engineering, said.

    The researchers used an organic compound,  Cu(II)–neocuproine, to assess antioxidant capacity. When the system interacts with an antioxidant, an oxidation-reduction (redox) reaction to Cu(I) occurs, which together with neocuproine turns the sensor yellow. The findings helped to build a model for linking general antioxidant capacity to the concentration of phenolic substances in the sample.

    According to Gavrilenko, colour analysis of antioxidant capacity is usually carried out in solutions or gels, but their instability makes it hard to reproduce results and impossible to cross-check.

    What makes the Tomsk scientists' approach unique is the structure of the polymer shows all the properties of the liquid except for its own solid-state. Using the standard plexiglass (polymethylmethacrylate) as a basis, the scientists change its structure so that its plates change colour when in contact with a predetermined substance.

    “Just as millions of chemical reactions can take place in water, so the 'solid water' of our polymer has endless possibilities for running 'coloured' chemical reactions with virtually any given substance. We have never once encountered the impossibility of running a selected 'coloured' chemical reaction in [this new] environment,” Gavrilenko explained.

    OLED Device
    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Tobias G. / OLED Device
    Russian Scientists Create Unique Method to Design Organic Diodes
    The professor noted that sensors of this type are already widely used in hydrology, environmental monitoring, appraisal of oil fields and quality control of products. Experimental sensors are being developed for domestic testing for antibiotics in meat and milk, sensors for rapid off-lab detection of organochlorine compounds in the oil, and sensors for early detection of problem pregnancies at home.

    The scientists also plan to develop specific software for smartphones, which could identify the substance and estimate its quantity by any user using a photo of the sensor. Such a system would allow for extensive use of off-lab rapid analysis in various fields of activity.

    Tags:
    Tomsk Polytechnic University, Tomsk State University, sensors, scientists, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse