Register
22:07 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The skeletal remains of two newborns that lived some 30,000 years ago are deemed the earliest known evidence of identical twins on record. Researchers analyzed the ancient DNA of two male infants unearthed in Austria, determining they share an entire genome

    Scientists Claim to Have Discovered Earliest Known Evidence of Identical Twins

    © Photo : Natural History Museum Vienna
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081114799_0:203:1200:878_1200x675_80_0_0_75dca8f10fd698ba2ce90fbfcab9d632.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202011101081114828-scientists-claim-to-have-discovered-earliest-known-evidence-of-identical-twins/

    Researchers say the bodies were embedded in red ochre and placed next to each other with their heads facing east. The grave was not backfilled, but instead covered by a mammoth's shoulder blade. The discovery was made at Krems-Wachtberg, one of the most important archaeological sites of Gravettian culture, which had disappeared by 22,000 BP.

    An international team of scientists from Austria and the United States claims to have discovered the earliest known evidence of identical twins. According to the findings of a study published on 6 November in the journal Nature, the newborn twins discovered in Austria lived 30,000 years ago.

    "Confirmed evidence of twins in the archaeological record is extremely rare and has never been verified by a DNA analysis. By a DNA analysis, we were able to verify them as monozygotic twins", reads the study.

    The DNA test, an examination of the crania, and a CT scan of enamel prism lengths showed that the full-term twins were male, also helping to determine a more precise age. One of them lived for six to seven months, while the other died after 13 to 14 weeks postpartum. Researchers said they also found the remains of a three-month old child, who they believe is the twins' cousin.

    Danielle Futselaar
    In Astronomical First, Scientists Find Cold Brown Dwarf ‘Failed Star’ With Radio Telescope

    Besides the human remains, scientists also found so-called grave goods – things that were meant to help the dead in the afterlife or things used as a gift to gods.

    One infant had his pelvis adorned with 53 ivory beads, which researchers described as "remarkably similar in size and shape", while the other twin had a necklace made of mollusks.

    Related:

    'Distinctly Elite' Viking Grave of Mysterious Woman Puzzles Archaeologists
    Chinese Scientists Discover DNA Evidence of Ancient Humans in Baishiya Cave
    Tags:
    twins, Austria, archaeology
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse